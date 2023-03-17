Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Scarlets scrum-half Harri Williams in action against Ireland Under-20s in Colwyn Bay

Under-20 Six Nations: France v Wales Venue: Stade Charles-Mathon Date: Sunday 19 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C and the BBC iPlayer

Wales Under-20s have made five starting changes for their trip to France as they look to avoid the wooden spoon.

Scrum-half Harri Williams and centre Tom Florence both make their first starts of the campaign.

Oli Andrew starts on the wing, Lewis Morgan and Louis Fletcher come into a new-look front row, while Ryan Woodman will continue to captain the side.

Head coach Byron Hayward has also made multiple bench changes after the 29-25 defeat to Italy last weekend.

Despite being bottom of the table, Wales travel to Oyonnax with three bonus points and will be looking to leapfrog Scotland who host Italy.

France U20: Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Union Bordeaux-Bègles); Léo Drouet (Provence Rugby), Paul Costes (Stade Toulousain), Émilien Gailleton (capt, Section Paloise), Nicolas Depoortere (Union Bordeaux-Bègles); Axel Desperes (Section Paloise), Baptiste Jauneau (ASM Clermont Auvergne); Luca Tabarot (Montpellier HR), Thomas Lacombre (Stade Toulousain), Zaccharie Affane (Union Bordeaux-Bègles), Lenni Nouchi (Montpellier HR), Posolo Tuilagi (USA Perpignan), Oscar Jegou (Stade Rochelais), Mathis Castro-Ferreira (Stade Toulousain), Marko Gazzotti (Grenoble Rugby).

Replacements: Julien Ratajczak (Oyonnax Rugby), Louis Penverne (Stade Rochelais), Karl Sorin (Stade Rochelais), Brent Liufau (Section Paloise), Clément Sentubery (Stade Toulousain), Léo Carbonneau (CA Brive), Arthur Mathiron (Lyon OU), Mathis Ferté (CA Brive)

Wales U20: Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby); Oli Andrew (Dragons Rugby), Tom Florence (Ospreys), Bryn Bradley (Harlequins), Llien Morgan (Ospreys); Dan Edwards (Ospreys), Harri Williams (Scarlets); Dylan Kelleher Griffiths (Dragons Rugby), Lewis Morgan (Scarlets), Louis Fletcher (Ospreys), Liam Edwards (Ospreys), Jonny Green (Harlequins), Ryan Woodman (Dragons Rugby - Capt), Lucus De La Rua (Cardiff Rugby), Morgan Morse (Ospreys)

Replacements: Lewis Lloyd (Ospreys), Freddie Chapman (Ospreys), Tomas Pritchard (Scarlets), Mackenzie Martin (Cardiff Rugby), Gwilym Evans (Cardiff Rugby), Che Hope (Dragons Rugby), Harrison James (Cardiff Rugby), Kian Abraham (Scarlets).