Close menu

Six Nations: Doris and Sheehan fit for Ireland's Grand Slam contest with England

Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugbycomments109

The availability of Caelan Doris and Dan Sheehan is a bit boost for Grand Slam-chasing Ireland following their injuries they sustained at Murrayfield
Caelan Doris and Dan Sheehan were both forced off in the first-half of Ireland's attritional win over Scotland but have been passed fit to start in the Grand Slam contest
Guinness Six Nations - Ireland v England
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 18 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Ulster; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Caelan Doris and Dan Sheehan have been passed fit to start for Grand Slam-chasing Ireland in Saturday's Six Nations game against England in Dublin.

Centre Robbie Henshaw and lock Ryan Baird replace Garry Ringrose and Iain Henderson who were injured in last Sunday's attritional win over Scotland.

A further change for the Aviva Stadium game sees scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park taking over from Conor Murray.

Henshaw, Baird and Gibson-Park all came on as replacements last weekend.

Given the two enforced changes, Ireland coach Andy Farrell will be particularly relieved that Doris and Sheehan are available.

Doris has had a sensational Six Nations for Ireland at number eight with his carrying ability and breakdown work both key components of the team's game plan.

Hooker Sheehan's availability is also important for the Irish after both he and his replacement Ronan Kelleher were forced off at Murrayfield, which meant that prop Cian Healy had to move to the middle of the scrum in the front row as flanker Josh van der Flier performed the line-out throwing duties.

With Kelleher ruled out, Ulster's Rob Herring, who was concussed after starting in Ireland's second game against France, is named on the bench with his club-mate Kieran Treadwell also drafted into the replacements as Leinster's Baird takes over from the injured Henderson in the second row.

Henshaw earns his first Ireland start since he picked up a hamstring injury in the November win over Fiji as he takes over from the influential Ringrose, which means that another Leinster back, Jimmy O'Brien, is named in the replacements.

Scrum-half Gibson-Park's first playing involvement in this season's tournament was when he replaced Murray after 53 minutes last weekend.

The Leinster number nine was a late withdrawal from Ireland's opening win over Wales and his hamstring injury kept him out until his inclusion on the bench last weekend.

Prior to his injury, Gibson-Park has established himself as Farrell's first-choice scrum-haIf and he returns to the starting team as veteran Murray is named in the replacements.

Captain Johnny Sexton will be making his 60th and final Six Nations appearance and is set to become the tournament's all-time points scorer as he goes into the game level on 557 points with another Ireland fly-half great Ronan O'Gara.

The Irish are aiming to secure their fourth Grand Slam, having achieved the feat in 1948, 2009 and 2018.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Henshaw, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong; Baird, Ryan; O'Mahony, van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Healy, O'Toole, Treadwell, Conan, Murray, R Byrne, O'Brien.

Comments

Join the conversation

114 comments

  • Comment posted by AndyIrvinesShorts, today at 15:51

    Not much of a weakened team there - Ireland’s strength in depth is testimony to their whole development programme, from grass roots upwards. Hats off to the IRFU in producing such a superb example of “how to do it properly”. Think every other 6N union should pay attention, particularly Wales and England. Good luck on Saturday to all my Irish friends - ye deserve the Grand Slam 🇨🇮🏉👌🏻

    • Reply posted by Asparagus, today at 16:06

      Asparagus replied:
      No, no, no. Please don't pay attention ; )

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 15:46

    English fan and this is said as Compliment.

    This team and squad just knows how to win apart from Skill and depth it's a mindset and very evident.

    They very much remind me of England's 2003 side in that respect.

    France at home will be handful but this is a winning machine.

    I just want a competitive performance weekend from England that's all I expect and hope.

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 15:56

      cb replied:
      Well done Ireland, fully deserve whatever they get, shame the RFU decided upon many of their bad decisions over the last 10 years to let most of the best coaches coach the Irish and French.
      20 point game will be as close as England get, Manu or no Manu...
      Enjoy st Patricks in Dublin...GLA

  • Comment posted by Dragonborn, today at 15:48

    St Patrick's weekend, Johnny Sexton 6N farewell and Grand Slam weekend....that's one hell of a party to spoil if you're English. However, the Irish deserve every success on merit after the way they played of late so pob lwc Iwerddon!

  • Comment posted by midulsterexpat, today at 15:42

    In the grand scheme of things, given the injury list following the Scotland game, that's significant continuity with the team that started last week

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 16:12

    Ireland deserve the GS. We all know that.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 16:13

      Justfacts replied:
      Tell the English

  • Comment posted by Landsdowne 1, today at 15:46

    Given what happened at Murrayfield that is some team .

  • Comment posted by Gmike, today at 15:51

    very surprised no McCloskey - where are all the Ulstermen?

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 15:56

      Justfacts replied:
      Its St Patricks weekend

  • Comment posted by Dr Dre, today at 15:46

    Grand slam champions (from an England fan).

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 16:16

    All down to how Ireland handle the pressure, if Eng stay in the game long enough then it gets interesting.
    Got to mention the U20s, they are playing fantastic rugby and are a joy to watch 👍

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 16:23

      Justfacts replied:
      Pressure 😆 it's England

  • Comment posted by Eaststand, today at 16:04

    As an England fan expecting nothing but a heavy defeat from this game. Team too slow, lacks cutting edge, concedes too many penalties and kicks possession away far too much which allows good sides to keep running the ball back at them.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 16:07

      SD replied:
      England concede penalties (as do all other teams) when under pressure. Against Wales they conceded 6 all match which is remarkable for an Int match.
      They got smashed by France and hence conceded lot more pens.

      Same for all sides.

  • Comment posted by xenosys2005, today at 16:02

    Ireland's depth outside of FH is quite frightening at the moment.

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 15:52

    I don't like to see players injured, but in the grand scheme of things it's not likely to make much difference this weekend. Ireland's second team would probably beat England at the moment.

  • Comment posted by Bob Taylor, today at 16:17

    This could be a long 80 minutes for England... Have the recent Ireland sides ever played as well as France did last Saturday, no, is it likely to be a 50 point game, no. If England's forwards are as poor again, Ireland are going to run rings round them... The breakdown, and speed of thought and fitness, well, Ireland, like France, are streets ahead of England...

  • Comment posted by Derryman1, today at 16:10

    I see no born and bred Ulster men on the match day squad, maybe I'm wrong but it must be while since that happened. A strong starting 15 - oh how Ireland will miss the leadership of Sexton when he retires.

  • Comment posted by ginger, today at 16:06

    Loved seeing England with their run up to and winning the world cup in 2003 what a team beating the all Blacks while down to 13 in the rain in New Zealand .
    This Ireland team reminds me of that great England team so hopefully a grand slam on Saturday and the world cup to follow later this year.
    Please dont be spoiling our party England.

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 16:06

    Can't see this weak english squad spoiling the Irish party. France Wales will hopefully be a try fest.

  • Comment posted by mackson, today at 15:51

    Will be a tough game to call.....England always bring huge physicality and are hurting after last weekend. Glad to see Doris ready to go again, but after the battering they took from the Scots last week, it will be a tense affair

    • Reply posted by Dr Dre, today at 15:54

      Dr Dre replied:
      England can be as physical as they can muster but it wouldn’t be enough. One team is ready for a shot at World Cup glory and the other is ready to start putting down a foundation to get better. This weekend will show the difference in class (currently).

  • Comment posted by aido, today at 15:48

    I hate seeing players get hurt no matter what jersey they wear. It’s great that both sides can put out their strongest teams and these two guys are both quality operators. Must be hard for Andy Farrell hoping to see his son’s side lose a game! But as long as Ireland win…the Fields of Athenry will be belting out across the Irish Sea.

    • Reply posted by The Academy, today at 15:52

      The Academy replied:
      Neither side will be putting out their strongest 15.

  • Comment posted by AOK, today at 15:45

    Four hookers in the 23? Amazing ...

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 15:58

      Justfacts replied:
      Good night

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 15:45

    Caelan me ol’ Doris is some player.

Top Stories