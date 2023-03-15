Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Owen Farrell has won 104 caps for England

Guinness Six Nations - Ireland v England Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 18 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Ulster; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

England head coach Steve Borthwick may recall Owen Farrell at fly-half for their final Six Nations match against Ireland because of his "pragmatic" style, says ex-scrum-half Danny Care.

Farrell was replaced by Marcus Smith for the record home defeat by France in an attempt to improve England's attack.

They face Grand Slam-chasing Ireland on Saturday in Dublin, although Farrell has been struggling in training with an ankle injury.

"If England are going to play this tactically disciplined, pragmatic approach, then there are alternatives to Marcus that have played that game plan a lot and played it very well," Care, who plays alongside Smith at Harlequins, told the BBC's Rugby Union Daily podcast.

"I don't think you beat Ireland by doing that. I don't think you beat France by doing that.

"That is why you have to do something a bit different. The one person in that squad who is a bit different is Marcus. He has a different way of seeing the game and playing it, but he has to have a free licence.

"Maybe the flow of that England team isn't at the level yet where Marcus can just go and run it because they don't have the other nuts and bolts in place yet like France.

"If you put Marcus in that France team he would look like a million dollars. They know their game plan inside out and they also have a fair old pack you can throw the ball to and get quick ball.

"England, unfortunately, haven't had that time yet, but they will. They have to go in with what the have got and that might lead to a simpler game plan, which is what Steve might decide to do."

Borthwick will name his team at 17:00 GMT on Thursday and there will be at least two changes, with Ollie Lawrence and Ollie Chessum ruled out by respective hamstring and ankle injuries.

Manu Tuilagi is set to replace Lawrence at inside centre in his first appearance of the tournament, while David Ribbans, Nick Isiekwe, Jonny Hill and George Martin are jostling for Chessum's spot in the second row.