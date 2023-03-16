Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Taulupe Faletau to win 100th Wales cap against France

Gatland hails 'incredible servant' Faletau
Six Nations: France v Wales
Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 18 March Kick-off: 14:45 GMT
Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Taulupe Faletau will win his 100th Wales cap against France in Paris in the Six Nations finale on Saturday.

Head coach Warren Gatland has made six changes from the team that defeated Italy as he reverts to experience.

There are recalls for fly-half Dan Biggar, centres George North and Nick Tompkins and lock Alun Wyn Jones.

Louis Rees-Zammit also returns to the starting side at full-back in place of injured Liam Williams while Aaron Wainwright replaces Jac Morgan.

France still have ambitions to retain their Six Nations title if they can defeat Wales and Grand Slam-chasing Ireland slip up at home to England.

Fabien Galthie has made two changes with prop Uini Atonio returning from suspension to replace Dorian Aldegheri and lock Romain Taofifenua coming in for the injured Paul Willemse.

Bastien Chalureau is on the bench instead of Taofifenua.

Wainwright makes his first appearance of the tournament, while Rees-Zammit makes his third Wales start at full-back with Leigh Halfpenny named as a replacement.

Captain Ken Owens is named as the starting hooker with Bradley Roberts as replacement and Sam Parry in France as cover.

The six changes mean Gatland has now made 26 alterations to teams during the tournament.

100 up for Faletau

Number eight Faletau, 32, will become the eighth member of an exclusive Welsh club that comprises North, Biggar, Alun Wyn Jones, Gethin Jenkins, Stephen Jones, Gareth Thomas and Martyn Williams.

"Toby has been a fantastic servant for Welsh rugby," said Gatland.

"Even though he's reaching 100 caps he's still pretty quiet, but he's incredibly well respected by the players for what he's achieved.

"I remember in the early years he was just a constant and he became absolutely world class in terms of his performances.

"There's a lot of things that people don't see in terms of his ability to read the game - he'll run support lines that people don't see.

"You see that when you're going back through the videos and there have been times where he's been on the end of a pass and scored tries. We saw that last week, Rhys Webb makes a break and Toby scores a try.

"Getting 100 caps is a great recognition for what he's achieved in the game. It's fantastic for him and his family and hopefully we can go out there and give him a really good performance and something for him to remember."

George North, Dan Biggar & Alun Wyn Jones
Between them George North (112), Dan Biggar (106) and Alun Wyn Jones (157) have 375 Wales caps

Experience replaces youth

North and Tompkins replace the centre pairing of Joe Hawkins and Mason Grady, the two 20-year-olds who started the past two games.

It is a first start in this year's tournament for Saracens centre Tompkins while Grady and Hawkins miss out on the 23-man squad altogether.

Toulon fly-half Biggar missed the Italy victory with a bad back but returns at the expense of Owen Williams.

Biggar, 33, will rekindle his old Ospreys half-back partnership with Rhys Webb, player of the match in Rome last weekend.

The world's most-capped player Jones, 37, replaces 20-year-old Dafydd Jenkins to pack down in the second row with Adam Beard.

"Last weekend was really important for us getting a win in the Six Nations and building a bit of confidence," said Gatland.

"It was a step in the right direction but there's still lots for us to work on.

"We've worked hard on a few things in terms of tidying some of the defensive lapses that we've made and getting some of those things right. We're still working hard on our attack.

"I think France last weekend put in probably one of the best performances seen in a long, long time.

"They're the number two team in the world. They bring a really physical approach to the way they play and they've tended to start well.

"So that's the important thing. We've got to go out there and start well, make sure we're in that arm wrestle with them and give ourselves that opportunity.

"They're a team that kick the ball a lot, so we've also got to make sure that our backfield is right and we've got to be good in the air."

Last Six Nations hurrah?

Gatland also admitted some of his squad could be playing their last Six Nations match.

"If I look at the squad, going through it, there's up to eight players in there who are potentially playing their last Six Nations game," added Gatland.

"We've got to think about building for the World Cup this year, but also thinking about 2027. You need to bring in some younger players and give them that time to develop.

"That's some of the thinking behind the selection behind guys who have been great servants to Welsh rugby but are probably involved in their last Six Nations game.

"The message to them is enjoy the occasion and moment. For a lot of them, it might be the last time they do that."

France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Flament, Taofifenua, Cros, Ollivon, Alldritt.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Wardi, Falatea, Chalureau, Macalou, Lucu, Moefana, Jaminet.

Wales: Rees-Zammit; Adams, North, Tompkins, Dyer; Biggar, Webb; W Jones, Owens (capt), Francis, Beard, AW Jones, Wainwright, Tipuric, Faletau.

Replacements: Roberts, Thomas, Lewis, D Jenkins, Reffell, T Williams, O Williams, Halfpenny.

Officials

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)

Assistants: Andrew Brace (Ireland), Christophe Ridley (England)

TMO: Joy Neville (Ireland)

  • Comment posted by Col, today at 12:44

    All players get a bit of stick from time to time but the one guy I hope proves all his critics wrong is George North. He’s won a number of vital games for us in the past and taken some physical battering in the process. Let’s wish him well for Saturday. Top bloke, top player, still with a lot to offer.

    • Reply posted by Anti Toff Union, today at 12:49

      Anti Toff Union replied:
      Its because North is from north wales hence the non stop backbiting. And before they say he was not even born in Wales..I know

  • Comment posted by Nathan, today at 12:59

    Falatau is a terrific British Lion and lions fans from all over these Isles, (like me) think he's a flipping legend.

    • Reply posted by Blimmer, today at 14:17

      Blimmer replied:
      He is and he's respected everywhere. But like all great players, he's getting old. Just remember the good times. A great talent he'll see this season out.

  • Comment posted by Mr Logic, today at 12:15

    Probably hoping to save the talented youngsters for being scarred for life should France repeat their superb performance from last week. Send out the experience to take it on the chin. Hopefully the last time we see some of these guys as a number are past their best and living off the past.

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 12:42

      Blott replied:
      I’m glad your not doing the team talk….. talk about negative

      Beauty of the 6 nations is shock results, don’t bet against Wales

  • Comment posted by Peterw, today at 11:56

    Why on earth is T. Williams still in the squad?

    • Reply posted by Bannanafish, today at 12:28

      Bannanafish replied:
      Comedy value, its the Tash you see!

  • Comment posted by Cardiff exile, today at 11:55

    Good decision to bring back the 'old timers' (AWJ, Biggar and North)
    Last thing you want is to destroy the confidence of the youngsters. If France run riot, as we know they can do from last weekends hammering of England, the older guys will be able to handle it better.

    A gap of 25 points wouldn't be 'the end of the world'... Yet!

    • Reply posted by G-Dog, today at 12:10

      G-Dog replied:
      Cardiff exile 11:55
      ~
      Absolutely, as others have already mentioned, those more experienced players are often the 'glue' that holds teams together when times are tough.
      Let's hope that players keep their heads up and remember that a solid performance against France would give their World Cup team ambitions a huge boost.

  • Comment posted by Rygbee, today at 13:11

    French fan here. Hoping for Wales to find some of its old glory. Trashing England almost got sad at times. Closer games are so much better!!

    • Reply posted by umm, today at 13:37

      umm replied:
      I fear the only way we'll make a close game of it is if the French team forget to turn up. And then it'd still probably take us 70mins to score the first try! ;-)

  • Comment posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 11:53

    LRZ at fullback against a French team which has hit form after a lacklustre start to the 6N is a brave call.

    On the plus side he won't be exposed for lack of pace in the way Steward was last week.

    • Reply posted by Michael Bird, today at 12:04

      Michael Bird replied:
      except Steward wasn't exposed for lack of pace, because he isn't slow

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 12:22

    I don't buy this 'shielding the youngsters from a hammering' rubbish. A 19 year old Johnny Wilkinson played when England lost 76-0 to Australia in 1998. Didn't do him any harm

    • Reply posted by Fender, today at 12:45

      Fender replied:
      I agree , chuck the younger players in at the deep end, they might meet France in the WC so the experience will be useful. It's just a game of rugby , not life and death , worst case scenario is a big loss in a tournament that will be quickly forgotten from a Welsh perspective anyway.

  • Comment posted by Cotswold13, today at 11:23

    Gatland either going to be hailed a genius or a has been!

    • Reply posted by gbt, today at 11:43

      gbt replied:
      Brilliant, if Wales manage to have a lower number than England shipped, genius if they beat France.

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 12:08

    Blinking heck that team is older than the cast of Dad's Army - don't panic Captain Mainwaring. A last swansong for some of them?

    • Reply posted by Bannanafish, today at 12:25

      Bannanafish replied:
      They have a cunning plan to trip Du P with their Zimmers

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 11:44

    France's final competitive match at home before their own world cup. They'll want to make a statement

    • Reply posted by WhoKnows, today at 11:50

      WhoKnows replied:
      With the way our season has gone I just hope we can make it a competitive match for them!

  • Comment posted by aint half hot, today at 11:37

    Nice to have opportunity to comment once again. Interesting selection at 15. Room had to be made for LRZ and the wings have done nothing wrong to deserve dropping. North and Tompkins there for experience and defence against Fickou and Danty. AWJ on for 10 mins and Wainwright a gamble worth taking. France to win but if score is kept to below 20 point difference then Wales will have done well.

    • Reply posted by dirty harry, today at 12:41

      dirty harry replied:
      Disagree, Dyer was again a horror show against Italy. He bit in on defence, over run the ball, fell off tackles and carried lightly.
      Not international standard sadly

  • Comment posted by musictherapist, today at 11:28

    why did it take 6 years for them to realise webb is the best option ? stupid min cap rules i tell ya !

    • Reply posted by Hopalongprop, today at 11:45

      Hopalongprop replied:
      RW's has good skills but you could see from the break vs Italy that unfortunately he's just not very quick. Great that TF was there to take the scoring pass but really, in most situations, you're counting on your 9 to go it alone - any of the others would have a much better chance of success

  • Comment posted by Daivedover, today at 11:34

    Well deserved milestone for Faletau even if he isn’t quite the player he was, he is still class. Wales will try and drag France into an arm wrestle it probably won’t work but Gatland doesn’t have any other option looking at his squad.

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 12:50

      Blott replied:
      Falatau is pure class, as Gatland said watch the work he does, 80 minute grafter

  • Comment posted by SEVAN7, today at 11:40

    Gat’s words to a few of these lads must have been: “you want to play again in France in Sep - here is your last chance”

    Could be a masterstroke, but need a miracle!

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 12:47

      Blott replied:
      And in the 6 nations miracles and shock results happen

  • Comment posted by nel, today at 11:27

    That team defies belief. Biggar needs to retire. Wainwright has not been near team recently.
    North has been bad for a year at least

    • Reply posted by no_likey_no_lighty, today at 11:58

      no_likey_no_lighty replied:
      North has been not good enough since he moved to centre, about 7 years ago

  • Comment posted by bonzo, today at 13:46

    Tompkins is the best centre in the squad and has hardly been used. Good to see him in.

    • Reply posted by billygoat, today at 13:48

      billygoat replied:
      If he's good enough for Saracens, he's good enough for Wales. Grady and Hawkins badly exposed and hardly start for their region.

  • Comment posted by BedBoffin, today at 11:53

    A team picked for damage limitation I guess. Good luck to the boys.

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 12:44

      Blott replied:
      Thank god your not giving the team talk….

      …rugby is about confrontation & aggression, just get out there and get stuck into them, wind the French up, silence the crowd, fickle bunch in Paris

  • Comment posted by David, today at 11:32

    Strong side but not sure how TW even makes the bench tbh

    • Reply posted by Welsh Pablo, today at 11:35

      Welsh Pablo replied:
      To bring him on for the last 20 minutes to slow the game down to a crawl to stop the French racking up a cricket score

  • Comment posted by lyn doran, today at 11:27

    Agree with getting more experience but risky putting Rees Zammit at fullback France will try and exploit this .Hope it comes off because he is a talent that could create attack from defence with his speed

    • Reply posted by RedofMersey, today at 16:36

      RedofMersey replied:
      tends to take his eye off the ball when under pressure...

