Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Taulupe Faletau to win 100th Wales cap against France

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugbycomments67

Taulupe Faletau scores a try for Wales against Italy
Taulupe Faletau scored his 11th Wales try while winning his 99th cap against Italy in Rome
Six Nations: France v Wales
Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 18 March Kick-off: 14:45 GMT
Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Taulupe Faletau will win his 100th Wales cap against France in Paris in the Six Nations finale on Saturday.

Head coach Warren Gatland has made six changes from the team that defeated Italy as he reverts to experience.

There are recalls for fly-half Dan Biggar, centres George North and Nick Tompkins and lock Alun Wyn Jones.

Louis Rees-Zammit also returns to the starting side at full-back in place of Liam Williams while Aaron Wainwright replaces Jac Morgan.

France still have ambitions to retain their Six Nations title if they can defeat Wales and Grand Slam-chasing Ireland slip up at home to England.

Fabien Galthie has made two changes with prop Uini Atonio returning from suspension to replace Dorian Aldegheri and lock Romain Taofifenua coming in for the injured Paul Willemse.

Bastien Chalureau is on the bench instead of Taofifenua.

Wainwright makes his first appearance of the tournament, while Rees-Zammit makes his third Wales start at full-back with Leigh Halfpenny named as a replacement.

Captain Ken Owens is named as the starting hooker with Bradley Roberts as replacement and Sam Parry in France as cover.

The six changes mean Gatland has now made 26 alterations to teams during the tournament.

100 up for Faletau

Number eight Faletau, 32, will become the eighth member of an exclusive Welsh club that comprises Alun Wyn Jones, Gethin Jenkins, North, Biggar, Stephen Jones, Gareth Thomas and Martyn Williams.

"Toby has been a fantastic servant for Welsh rugby," said Gatland.

"Even though he's reaching 100 caps he's still pretty quiet, but he's incredibly well respected by the players for what he's achieved.

"I remember in the early years he was just a constant and he became absolutely world class in terms of his performances.

"There's a lot of things that people don't see in terms of his ability to read the game - he'll run support lines that people don't see.

"You see that when you're going back through the videos and there have been times where he's been on the end of a pass and scored tries. We saw that last week, Rhys Webb makes a break and Toby scores a try.

"Getting 100 caps is a great recognition for what he's achieved in the game. It's fantastic for him and his family and hopefully we can go out there and give him a really good performance and something for him to remember."

George North, Dan Biggar & Alun Wyn Jones
Between them George North (112), Dan Biggar (106) and Alun Wyn Jones (157) have 375 Wales caps

Experience replaces youth

North and Tompkins replace the centre pairing of Joe Hawkins and Mason Grady, the two 20-year-olds who started the past two games.

It is a first start in this year's tournament for Saracens centre Tompkins while Grady and Hawkins miss out on the 23-man squad altogether.

Toulon fly-half Biggar missed the Italy victory with a bad back but returns at the expense of Owen Williams.

Biggar, 33, will rekindle his old Ospreys half-back partnership with Rhys Webb, player of the match in Rome last weekend.

The world's most-capped player Jones, 37, replaces 20-year-old Dafydd Jenkins to pack down in the second row with Adam Beard.

"Last weekend was really important for us getting a win in the Six Nations and building a bit of confidence," said Gatland.

"It was a step in the right direction but there's still lots for us to work on.

"We've worked hard on a few things in terms of tidying some of the defensive lapses that we've made and getting some of those things right. We're still working hard on our attack.

"I think France last weekend put in probably one of the best performances seen in a long, long time.

"They're the number two team in the world. They bring a really physical approach to the way they play and they've tended to start well.

"So that's the important thing. We've got to go out there and start well, make sure we're in that arm wrestle with them and give ourselves that opportunity.

"They're a team that kick the ball a lot, so we've also got to make sure that our backfield is right and we've got to be good in the air."

France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Flament, Taofifenua, Cros, Ollivon, Alldritt.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Wardi, Falatea, Chalureau, Macalou, Lucu, Moefana, Jaminet.

Wales: Rees-Zammit; Adams, North, Tompkins, Dyer; Biggar, Webb; W Jones, Owens (capt), Francis, Beard, AW Jones, Wainwright, Tipuric, Faletau.

Replacements: Roberts, Thomas, Lewis, D Jenkins, Reffell, T Williams, O Williams, Halfpenny.

Officials

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)

Assistants: Andrew Brace (Ireland), Christophe Ridley (England)

TMO: Joy Neville (Ireland)

Comments

Join the conversation

67 comments

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 12:10

    Wales face France with a massive disadvantage namely sustained physicality and fitness. It was a chastening experience to watch Wales against Ireland when they were demolished at the breakdown and the continuous bulldozer power of Ireland. 1-8 France have a huge advantage, the axis of 9 and 10 is outstanding and the backs are simply lethal with ball in hand.

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 12:08

    Blinking heck that team is older than the cast of Dad's Army - don't panic Captain Mainwaring. A last swansong for some of them?

  • Comment posted by dafydd, today at 11:58

    Ive no idea what Gatland is trying to achieve...Just dont get the selection...Ah well lets hope he proves me wrong and we can at least compete...

  • Comment posted by Peterw, today at 11:56

    Why on earth is T. Williams still in the squad?

  • Comment posted by Cardiff exile, today at 11:55

    Good decision to bring back the 'old timers' (AWJ, Biggar and North)
    Last thing you want is to destroy the confidence of the youngsters. If France run riot, as we know they can do from last weekends hammering of England, the older guys will be able to handle it better.

    A gap of 25 points wouldn't be 'the end of the world'... Yet!

    • Reply posted by G-Dog, today at 12:10

      G-Dog replied:
      Cardiff exile 11:55
      ~
      Absolutely, as others have already mentioned, those more experienced players are often the 'glue' that holds teams together when times are tough.
      Let's hope that players keep their heads up and remember that a solid performance against France would give their World Cup team ambitions a huge boost.

  • Comment posted by BedBoffin, today at 11:53

    A team picked for damage limitation I guess. Good luck to the boys.

  • Comment posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 11:53

    LRZ at fullback against a French team which has hit form after a lacklustre start to the 6N is a brave call.

    On the plus side he won't be exposed for lack of pace in the way Steward was last week.

    • Reply posted by Michael Bird, today at 12:04

      Michael Bird replied:
      except Steward wasn't exposed for lack of pace, because he isn't slow

  • Comment posted by Campbell, today at 11:50

    Looks like Gatland has stolen Gregor Townsend tombola to make his selections this season ……

    Old ones in, Old ones out, do the Hokey Cokey ….

    • Reply posted by G-Dog, today at 11:55

      G-Dog replied:
      Campbell 11:50
      ~
      With Gatland needing to try new combinations and players in different positions, this was expected.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 11:50

    Wales in the same boat as England in many regards, not least the fact that like England they dont have one single world class player. That is to say not one player that would get in a world XV.

  • Comment posted by SimonP, today at 11:49

    Reffel was a must for his breakdown work, need all the xtra ball we can get our hands on. North's no centre, not aggressive enough for his size. And some other players need to be put out to stud, no benefit in continued caps!

    • Reply posted by Hopalongprop, today at 11:52

      Hopalongprop replied:
      Put out to stud? Not sure wives & girlfriends will be that happy with your suggestion

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 11:44

    France's final competitive match at home before their own world cup. They'll want to make a statement

    • Reply posted by WhoKnows, today at 11:50

      WhoKnows replied:
      With the way our season has gone I just hope we can make it a competitive match for them!

  • Comment posted by Londonwelshmongrel, today at 11:44

    Déjà vu (all over again) ....back to the (no) future? Wainwright possibly a plus.

    • Reply posted by carl, today at 11:47

      carl replied:
      Always seemed ordinary player to me wainright as would most other international coaches. He's another player gatland invites over for xmas dinner!

  • Comment posted by Eastbourne Taff, today at 11:44

    I have yet to see North anywhere near being an effective centre and despair of his selection.I hope that he proved me wrong.I suspect that he will not last the full eighty.
    Our front five are in for a horrid time.Mind you,the backs will not be sleeping easy on Friday night.I suspect that it will be like Rorkes Drift but the Zulus Wii have machine guns!

    • Reply posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 11:59

      Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine replied:
      Given his record with head injuries it is scandalous that he is still playing.

      Even if you ignore what looked like a head injury in the Scotland game, he has suffered far too many concussions over his career.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 11:44

    Congratulations Taulupe Faletau on 100 caps. Guaranteed he wont ever forget this game against France. I just hope for the sake of Welsh rugby that every player give his all for the cause. The WRFU have so much to answer for and their scandal has impacted the team big time.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 11:42

    Wales will not lose away to France by the margin that England lost by at home to France! They will lose by won't be embarrassed like England were.
    Remember Marcus Smith? The answer they said 😆 🤣 😂 😹

    • Reply posted by HG-J, today at 11:49

      HG-J replied:
      He was behind a defeated pack. I don't think many people would have done better. France were bordering unplayable that day.

  • Comment posted by Redneck, today at 11:42

    The centre change makes sense because the Italians tore them to shreds although how much better Tomkins and North will be is debateable.. I think AWJ is a step too far though

    • Reply posted by Hopalongprop, today at 11:56

      Hopalongprop replied:
      What was AWJ's last act in a Welsh jersey before substitution? Just wondering if it registered because I've read that much drivel about AWJ I sometimes wonder if most of it is regurgitated from other comments

  • Comment posted by carl, today at 11:42

    North? Gatland second son is he? Spends xmas dinner together I think!

  • Comment posted by ARTHUR, today at 11:41

    I just don’t get it ? Is this damage limitation? If so, it won’t work. If fitness allowed, the team should be those who started v Italy. If this lot can keep France under 50 I’ll be amazed. What a shame. The WRU should take its share of the blame for the state our game’s in. I don’t mean Walker and Evans.

  • Comment posted by carl, today at 11:41

    Unconvincing win for france it will be. Winning tournament is extremely unlikely with Ireland at home to England. France wont have bit between their teeth like they did for England game but they will still end up winning! They will try few new options and moves experimenting for world cup!

    • Reply posted by aint half hot, today at 12:12

      aint half hot replied:
      Last 6N match! France win by more than 21+, England defeat Ireland and the 6N title is theirs! Nonsense!

  • Comment posted by Hopalongprop, today at 11:40

    Playing Italy showed Wales aren't in quite as desperate straits as some predicted even if it wasn't wholly convincing.
    France pretty scary though given how they played away from home so may be watching from behind the sofa.
    Still the way the 6Ns usually pans out it'll probably be our best performance - fingers crossed

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured