England hooker Lark Davies joined Bristol this season

England hooker Lark Davies has signed a new contract with Premier 15s side Bristol to stay for the 2023-24 season.

The 28-year-old has been capped 44 times by the Red Roses and won two Six Nations grand slams during that time.

Davies joined the Bears at the start of this season and has scored seven tries in her last five games for the club.

"We are delighted for Lark to be remaining in Bear country," said head coach Dave Ward.

"Her set piece and general play is amongst the very elite of hookers in world rugby."

Davies has been named in England's squad for the upcoming Six Nations, who begin their campaign against Scotland on 25 March.

"I truly believe it's the best set up in the world for a professional women's rugby player. The players, staff and fans create a real family atmosphere and I love being part of such a special club," she said.