Scotland open their campaign away to England on 25 March

Scotland captain Rachel Malcolm says the squad want to end the "morbid story" of their poor run and deliver a better Six Nations.

Bryan Easson's side have lost their last nine matches and finished bottom of the 2022 Six Nations.

But with a lot of those defeats coming by a narrow margin, Malcolm, 31, remains positive.

"We are frustrated with our results over the last couple of years," the back-row forward said.

"We've proven that we're good enough to compete but we just need to find a way to win. Putting more points on the board in games is the way forward with that.

"If you look at nine defeats, it tells a pretty morbid story but I think that when you actually look at the performances within them, it gives you hope."

Scotland called up seven uncapped players for the tournament, and open their campaign away to defending champions England on 25 March.

Scottish Rugby announced 11-month professional contracts for 28 players in December, and though Malcolm says it is still too early for talk of closing the gap to England and France, the Loughborough Lightning player says full-time training is making a difference.

"The recovery we've had in terms of the extra time in the week, to not be at work and on our feet, but also the time we've had to do analysis and do all the other unseen bits of training is definitely making a difference," Malcolm added.

"It's probably too soon in terms of closing the gap but I do think you'll see a better product from us as a result of those professional contracts."