Guinness Six Nations: France v Wales Venue: Stade de France Date: Saturday, 18 March Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Watch live on ITV and SC4; listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

France's 53-10 victory over England last Saturday has been described as one of the greatest performances in the history of the Six Nations.

They are Ireland's only challengers for the title but they must beat Wales and then hope the Irish get nothing in their match against England.

The overriding emotion for Wales after their win over Italy was one of relief following three defeats.

But coach Warren Gatland has work to do before the World Cup later this year.

Wales team news

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has made six changes from the team that defeated Italy as he reverts to experience.

There are recalls for fly-half Dan Biggar, centres George North and Nick Tompkins and lock Alun Wyn Jones.

Louis Rees-Zammit also returns to the starting side at full-back in place of Liam Williams while Aaron Wainwright replaces Jac Morgan. Taulupe Faletau wins his 100th cap.

France team news

France head coach Fabien Galthie has made two changes with prop Uini Atonio returning from suspension to replace Dorian Aldegheri and lock Romain Taofifenua coming in for the injured Paul Willemse.

Bastien Chalureau is on the bench instead of Taofifenua.

Gatland hails 'incredible servant' Faletau

Commentator's notes

Gareth Rhys Owen: It's really difficult to make a case for anything other than a comfortable French victory.

France produced as fine a performance as you'll ever see on a rugby field as they demolished England last weekend. Wales however, despite a much-needed victory in Rome, look like a side low on confidence and short on ideas.

Galthie's side found the perfect balance of power, organisation and enterprise at Twickenham and have a settled team. Their pack is huge and coping with this bulk and physical challenge will be crucial if Wales want any parity in the game.

Gatland has now made 26 changes throughout this tournament, that's one fewer than the French have made in the last four tournaments combined.

This line-up focuses on experience rather than development as the inexperienced centre combination of Joe Hawkins and Mason Grady is replaced by North and Tompkins. There are over 900 caps in this Welsh side, including the brilliant Faletau.

France can still win the championship and will be desperate to put the heat on Ireland before their Grand Slam showdown in Dublin.

View from both camps

France head coach Fabien Galthie: "We'll focus on ourselves firstly.

"To be in a position to win the Six Nations we have to go up against Wales, we can't make a mistake in who our opponents are: they are Wales and this match.

"We prefer to focus on our match, then we have control on our destiny. Afterwards it's not down to us."

Wales head coach Warren Gatland: "France last weekend put in probably one of the best performances seen in a long, long time.

"They're the number two team in the world. They bring a really physical approach to the way they play and they've tended to start well.

"So that's the important thing. We've got to go out there and start well, make sure we're in that arm wrestle with them and give ourselves that opportunity."

Line-ups

France: 15-Ramos; 14-Penaud, 13-Fickou, 12-Danty, 11-Dumortier; 10-Ntamack, 9-Dupont (capt); 1-Baille, 2-Marchand, 3- Atonio, 4-Flament, 5-Taofifenua, 6-Cros, 7-Ollivon, 8-Alldritt

Replacements: 16-Mauvaka, 17-Wardi, 18-Falatea, 19-Chalureau, 20-Macalou, 21-Lucu, 22-Moefana, 23-Jaminet

Wales: 15-Rees-Zammit; 14-Adams, 13-North, 12-Tompkins, 11-Dyer; 10-Biggar, 9-Webb; 1-Wyn Jones, 2-Owens (capt), 3-Francis, 4-Beard, 5-Wyn Jones, 6-Wainwright, 7-Tipuric, 8-Faletau.

Replacements: 16-Roberts, 17-Thomas, 18-Lewis, 19-Jenkins, 20-Reffell, 21-Tomos Williams, 22-Owen Williams, 23-Halfpenny

Match facts

Head-to-head

France have won their last four matches against Wales after winning just one in nine against them previously.

Wales have won six of their 13 matches at the Stade de France (five in the Six Nations).

France have made the most offloads this year averaging 9.8 per match, whilst Wales are second averaging 7.5 a game.

France

France's 53-10 victory against England last week equalled their joint-biggest win in the Six Nations, alongside a 56-13 scoreline against Italy in 2005.

They have won 16 of their past 17 Tests and eight of their last nine in the Six Nations.

Les Bleus need three more tries to beat their previous record of 18 scored in a single tournament, set both in 2006 and 2021.

Wales

Wales ended a six game losing run in all matches and a six game losing run in the Six Nations with their 29-17 win over Italy in Rome last week.

They scored four tries against Italy, having scored three in total in the opening three rounds.

Wales have scored the fewest points in this Six Nations (56) and have failed to score any points in the last 20 minutes of all four matches.

Wales have missed the most tackles (121) and conceded the most penalties (55) this year.

Match officials

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)

Touch judges: Andrew Brace (Ireland) & Christophe Ridley (England)

TMO: Joy Neville (Ireland)