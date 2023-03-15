Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Wales go into the 2023 Women's Six Nations with a World Rugby ranking of ninth

Captain Hannah Jones has backed Wales to close the gap on the leading sides in women's rugby.

England go into the 2023 Six Nations in search of a fifth consecutive title, while France have finished runner's up for the past three years.

Wales are in their second year as a professional outfit, with 25 full-time players going into the campaign.

Italy, Scotland and Ireland have also contracted their players and Jones welcomes the level playing field.

"With the game growing and every nation bringing in contracts, it's about who trains the hardest and who has the best skills," Jones told BBC Sport Wales at the Tik Tok Women's Six Nations launch in London.

England and France are the second and third best teams in World Rugby and regularly put 50 points or more on the other nations, but both go into the tournament missing some key players.

Captain Emily Scarratt, Zoe Harrison, Hannah Botterman, Vickii Cornborough and Laura Keates are among the Red Roses sidelined.

France must contend with a number of players hanging up their boots, among them the reigning Women's Six Nations Player of the Championship, Laure Sansus.

Madoussou Fall has been ruled out for the entire campaign with injury.

So for Wales, Ireland, Scotland and Italy there is no better time to take on the two giants.

"You go into the matches with a winning mindset, but there's definitely a chance this year," said Jones.

"We're looking to build on performances from last year and close that gap, England have picked up a few knocks, we can go looking to be confident."

Wales enjoyed their best finish in 13 years in 2022 when they beat Ireland and Scotland to finish third.

Head coach Ioan Cunningham has brought in six uncapped players to the 36-player squad, with Jenna De Vera among those to shine in the recent Celtic Challenge.

"They're very exciting and hopefully that's building the game in Wales," added Jones.

"There is expectation on us having more contracts, but we're a new group as well as we're just looking to build on the performances from the World Cup.

"We created a lot of opportunities out in the World Cup to score and now we're looking to convert and finish those tries off."

Wales begin their campaign against Ireland at Cardiff Arm's Park on Saturday, 25 March, and Jones knows the Irish want revenge after Wales' comeback win in last year's opener in Dublin.

"The first game, whoever we play, is always a big game," said Jones.

"We're looking to build on last year and hopefully it goes our way."

Jones added that the players are also motivated by Ireland's last visit to Cardiff, a 45-0 thumping which left then-captain Siwan Lillicrap in tears in the post-match interviews.

It was a real low point in Wales women's rugby.

"A few of us were in that match and we're still in the squad together, so we use that fuel to fire us to make sure it doesn't happen again," said Jones.