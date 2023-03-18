Close menu

Six Nations 2023: France 41-28 Wales - Les Bleus win keeps title hopes alive

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales at Stade de France

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments120

Six Nations: France v Wales
France (20) 41
Tries: Penaud 2, Danty, Atoniox, Fickou Cons: Ramos 5 Pens: Ramos 2
Wales (7) 28
Tries: North, B Roberts, T Williams, Dyer Cons: Biggar 3, Halfpenny

France kept alive their hopes of retaining the Six Nations with a bonus-point win against Wales in Paris.

An early George North try gave Wales hope, but France responded with two tries from Damien Penaud and scores from Jonathan Danty, Uini Atonio and Gael Fickou.

Thomas Ramos kicked 16 points, while Bradley Roberts, Tomos Williams and Rio Dyer crossed for Wales.

Ireland look to clinch the title against England in the final match.

Victory will secure Ireland the Grand Slam while a draw or a loss with two bonus points will also be enough. If Ireland earn one bonus point in defeat, the title will be decided on points difference.

France picked up from their record 53-10 win against England at Twickenham with head coach Fabien Galthie only making two changes with the inclusion of prop Uini Atonio and lock Romain Taofifenua.

So Les Bleus head to the World Cup in their own country later this year having won 17 out of the last 18 matches and ranked second in the world.

In contrast, Wales have now lost 13 out of the last 17 games and lie in ninth in the world rankings as they ponder where they go from here following another underwhelming Six Nations campaign.

Warren Gatland's side have emulated the Wayne Pivac team of last year with only one win and four defeats in this campaign, resulting in another fifth-place finish.

Wales knew before the game they would not claim the Wooden Spoon with Italy finishing bottom of the Six Nations table for an 18th time since 2000.

But the visitors' fans will be encouraged by the battling second-half display that at least ensured Wales leave Paris with a losing bonus point for scoring four tries.

Tinkerman and fond Six Nations farewells?

Gatland made six changes from the team that defeated Italy to take the amount of alterations in the tournament to 26 as he opted for experience in Paris.

The Wales coach flagged the end of an era for Wales in Paris on Saturday by predicting "up to eight" players will potentially make their final Six Nations appearances. Defeat was not the farewell they would have wanted from this tournament.

The starting side boasted more than 1,000 caps, with four Welsh centurions when the game kicked off at Stade de France.

Taulupe Faletau led the side out as he became the eighth player to play 100 Wales internationals following in the footsteps of Alun Wyn Jones, Gethin Jenkins, Dan Biggar, George North, Stephen Jones, Martyn Williams and Gareth Thomas.

There was a moment's applause before kick-off to mark the first anniversary of the death of former Argentina international Federico Martin Aramburu who was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Paris a year ago.

Wales showed early ambition by deciding to go for an attacking line-out rather than a penalty, but it was repelled by France.

The patient and persistent tactics continued and an excellent pass from scrum-half Rhys Webb allowed North to canter over for his 44th Wales try and lift him into the world's top 10 try scorers in history. Biggar converted.

France responded almost immediately after recalled Wales centre Nick Tompkins missed an attempted tackle on Romain Ntamack with Antoine Dupont's long pass finding Penaud to score in the corner.

France centre Fickou avoided a yellow tackle for an illegal tackle on Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones with the Wales lock lifted above the horizontal.

A few minutes later Jones had to go off the field for a head injury assessment. He was temporarily replaced by Dafydd Jenkins, before returning.

Ramos extended the lead with two penalties before the rampant hosts released Danty on the right hand side to score with Ramos kicking the conversion as the hosts ominously led 20-7 at half-time.

The onslaught continued in the second half with the France attack pulling the Welsh defence from side to side before prop Atonio crossed for his first try in his 50th international. Ramos again converted.

Wales battle back

Alun Wyn Jones of Wales is tackled by Gael Fickou of France
At 37 years of age, Alun Wyn Jones was in all likelihood making his last Six Nations appearance for Wales

Wales made three replacements, including bringing off captain Owens and lock Jones as the pair consider whether this was their last Six Nations involvement.

Fickou then sliced through the disorganised Welsh midfield defence to score the bonus point try.

Wales rallied and responded with a first international try from replacement hooker Roberts, following a clever Tomos Williams kick and Justin Tipuric turnover.

Cardiff prop Dillon Lewis came on as a replacement for his 50th international before Faletau was brought off and embraced by his team-mates.

Impressive scrum-half Tomos Williams sparked Wales' recovery and gained his reward with the third try as the visitors' renaissance continued.

Replacement prop Gareth Thomas then ran into Penaud off the ball, but no penalty was given despite the howls from the Stade de France crowd. Penaud had the last laugh in that battle as he cantered in for his second try.

Full-back Leigh Halfpenny came on as a late replacement for his 99th Wales international and his final job was to convert a fine late individual effort from wing Dyer.

France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Flament, Taofifenua, Cros, Ollivon, Alldritt

Replacements: Mauvaka, Wardi, Falatea, Chalureau, Macalou, Lucu, Moefana, Jaminet.

Wales: Rees-Zammit; Adams, North, Tompkins, Dyer; Biggar, Webb; Wyn Jones, Owens (capt), Francis, Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Wainwright, Tipuric, Faletau.

Replacements: Roberts, G Thomas, D Lewis, D Jenkins, Reffell, T Williams, O Williams, Halfpenny.

Match officials

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)

Touch judges: Andrew Brace (Ireland) & Christophe Ridley (England)

TMO: Joy Neville (Ireland)

Comments

Join the conversation

120 comments

  • Comment posted by Snowwie, today at 16:42

    Pretty decent effort by Wales. Much improved from the start of the 6 nations.

  • Comment posted by Hopalongprop, today at 16:50

    As a rugby fan congratulations to France & well played. They can create magical rugby at times
    As a Wales fan very proud of our boys. Never gave up & gave France a game right to the end

    • Reply posted by ericlemagnifique, today at 17:20

      ericlemagnifique replied:
      Nicely put Hopalong. Spot on assessment.

  • Comment posted by Freespeechplease, today at 16:48

    This was the first time Wales have played their best team this tournament and can be proud of that performance against the World number 2 team on their own patch, playing an attacking style. Well done Wales but France are going to take some beating at the World Cup.

    • Reply posted by Bloke down the pub, today at 16:55

      Bloke down the pub replied:
      Especially if refs let them block defenders to give their ball carriers more time.

  • Comment posted by redone, today at 16:48

    Happy with that , Wales showed good fight until the end. Positive for the WC now. WG will have them firing .

  • Comment posted by gwyn, today at 16:40

    Respectable results lads ,well done

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 17:02

      muddy wolf replied:
      Since when has a thrashing been respectable? France were playing touch rugby at the end.

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 16:38

    France needed a proper test match today and were given one by Wales. France had their training ground jog last weekend. Well played both teams plenty of guts and pride in the shirt.

    • Reply posted by DavidM, today at 16:45

      DavidM replied:
      England had its jog the week before, in Wales!

  • Comment posted by JGR, today at 17:01

    Nobody predicted 4 tries from Wales IN PARIS !
    Never hoped to win but proud of the effort and this 6 nations will help Gatland recognise who is worth taking to the WC. Many won't be going out of the players seen this championship

  • Comment posted by Duracell62, today at 16:44

    Good effort by Wales but ultimately beaten by a high quality team. Watch the usual trolls come out with the “France switched off” nonsense.

    • Reply posted by bridstow man , today at 16:47

      bridstow man replied:
      I personally am not a troll but France did switch off.

      But you still have to score the tries better Wales.

  • Comment posted by sten, today at 16:52

    I thought it would be a rout and at half time, it looked like it. However, Wales were gritty in reply and with no little skill. France dropped off in the final quarter, no doubt to the chagrin of Shaun Edwards! That said, Les Bleus were the better side. Fitting game for 'super Saturday'! Let's see what Dublin brings.

  • Comment posted by RichardJT, today at 17:13

    Slowly improving, Wales didn't let their heads drop and played the full 80 minutes. Well done France. Four tries is against France is very good.

    • Reply posted by nigelg, today at 17:19

      nigelg replied:
      At least we showed spirit and some skill.some great tries as well.

  • Comment posted by Bendigeidfran Bach, today at 17:13

    Speaking as a pessimistic Welshman listening to far too many rugby podcasts with mainly English pundits rightly writing Wales off - I have this result down as a massive surprise and a huge improvement. A crumb of promise. God knows we need it!

  • Comment posted by Henrys Ford, today at 17:08

    I only wish England had a fraction of the grit shown today by Wales.

    • Reply posted by mathieu, today at 17:34

      mathieu replied:
      We did, when we beat Wales in Cardiff.

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 16:45

    First well done to the Welsh for scoring 4 tries.

    Secondly there is still part of the old France in that performance.

    Sloppy defensively and show boating a little.

    They have lots of talent and physicality but it has been hot and cold at times this championship.

    The Irish who are less expansive but more pragmatic have edge at moment but I stress moment.

    The French need to refocus as SH beckons

    • Reply posted by francafrique, today at 16:51

      francafrique replied:
      Keep sleeping....

  • Comment posted by Malpas99, today at 17:07

    Scotland fan, had the feeling of an end of tournament with nothing to play for game but a good effort by Wales, couple of steps forward and good character.

  • Comment posted by ericlemagnifique, today at 17:09

    First of all, well done Wales, we put up a fight and tried to play rugby which was nice to see. We scored 4 tries and you can't do much more than that in France. Again only Biggar comfortable under the high ball. We still got a lot to do before the WC, we're still way behind France, Ireland & Scotland but quicker play saw an improvement in our attacking play. Got to say France looked awesome again

  • Comment posted by Dougal, today at 16:48

    Few good glimpses by Wales … but time for some younger blood in the team …

  • Comment posted by Benchmark, today at 17:18

    Feel for AWJ who has had so many chances to go out on a high. Deserves better than to slip out the back door in a fading side. Cheers Alun.

  • Comment posted by blues1959, today at 16:54

    Tip tackle no longer a yellow card???

    • Reply posted by Nathan, today at 17:04

      Nathan replied:
      They could put him on report in an ideal world. Then if a ban is required it can be decided in the cold light of day. I just dislike ripping off fans who've spent hundreds thousands in the case of trans-hemisphere comps to see a fair contest. Foul play, that's different, but accidents are not red cards.

  • Comment posted by Bloke down the pub, today at 16:53

    Refs generally poor, players cannot obstruct opposition by running in front ball carriers, needs to be shut down as part of the game. Wake up officials!

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 16:56

      SD replied:
      I thought Berry was pretty good today?

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 16:40

    Good game, at times France looked unplayable but relaxed at let Wales back in at end.
    Some superb play again from DuPont, Penaud, Danty

Top Stories

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport