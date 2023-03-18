Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Hooker Ken Owens has played 90 internationals for Wales

Six Nations: France v Wales Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 18 March Kick-off: 14:45 GMT

Captain Ken Owens says he has had a busy week after returning to Wales from France for the birth of his baby.

Owens left the training camp in Nice on Tuesday evening to attend the arrival of his second child before flying back into Paris on Friday.

The 36-year-old Scarlets hooker led Wales in the Six Nations 41-28 defeat against France after securing his first win as captain against Italy.

"I was proud of my wife Carys and becoming a father again," said Owens.

"Everything went OK and I am back to the family tomorrow.

"It has been an interesting week. I had to leave the boys on Tuesday night.

"Then I was flying back, it's been challenging so obviously I haven't trained much this week.

"That's probably why I was hooked on 45 minutes. You can be overdone sometimes, but I was definitely underdone."

Owens had endured a difficult first campaign as captain having to lead the squad from the front during uncertainty off the field following a dispute with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) over player contracts.

Wales squad players considered striking for the home match against England on 25 February, with the threat only withdrawn three days before the game.

A 29-17 victory over Italy followed before the busy final week leading into the match in the Stade de France.

"It'll make for interesting reading in my book!" said Owens.