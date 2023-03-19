Women's Six Nations 2023: How to follow every game live on the BBC
Defending champions England will start their bid to make it five Women's Six Nations titles in a row on Saturday - and you can watch the whole tournament live across the BBC.
Last year, the Red Roses completed the Grand Slam by beating runners-up France 24-12 in in their final game.
There will be live radio commentary on selected games as well as podcasts covering all the news and debates.
The 2023 Six Nations runs from Saturday until the final round on 29 April.
Women's Six Nations: Fixtures and BBC coverage
All times GMT. Coverage can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page. Further radio commentaries will be added to this list once confirmed
Saturday, 25 March
14:05-16:20 - Wales v Ireland - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app, Radio 5 Sports Extra
16:15-19:00 - England v Scotland - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app, Radio 5 Live
Sunday, 26 March
14:50-17:05 - Italy v France - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Saturday, 1 April
15:05-17:20 - Ireland v France - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
17:00-19:30 - Scotland v Wales - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Sunday, 2 April
14:30-17:00 - England v Italy - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Saturday, 15 April
13:45-16:30 - Wales v England - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
16:35-18:50 - Italy v Ireland - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Sunday, 16 April
15:05-17:20 - France v Scotland - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Saturday, 22 April
13:45-16:30 - Ireland v England - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
16:35-18:50 - Scotland v Italy - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Sunday, 23 April
15:05-17:20 - France v Wales - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
Saturday, 29 April
12:30-15:30 - England v France - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
15:20-17:35 - Italy v Wales - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
19:20-21:35 - Scotland v Ireland - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app