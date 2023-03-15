Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ireland are on course to retain the Grand Slam

Under-20s Six Nations - final round Date: Sunday, 19 March Match times: Scotland v Italy 14:00 GMT, Ireland v England 17:00 GMT and France v Wales 20:00 GMT Coverage: Watch all three matches live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app

The Under-20 Six Nations Championship offers a platform for rising stars in the northern hemisphere to showcase their abilities.

Wales centre Joe Hawkins and England wing Henry Arundell, who scored some eye-catching tries last year, are among the players who have already progressed to feature in this year's senior Six Nations.

Ireland are hunting back-to-back under-20 Grand Slams and host third-placed England in Cork on Sunday in the final round of games.

France, who face Wales, are three points behind Ireland and still in the hunt for the title, while bottom two Scotland and Italy play out a wooden-spoon decider.

BBC Sport takes a look at five of the standout players from this year's tournament.

Ruadhan Quinn - Ireland

Ruadhan Quinn (left) won the man-of-the-match award for his hat-trick in Ireland's 82-7 victory over Scotland in round four

The back-row forward became Munster's youngest debutant in the professional era when he ran out for the province against Zebre in the United Rugby Championship in September, and has made three more appearances - including coming off the bench against Leinster at Aviva Stadium.

Quinn has started every game of Ireland's Under-20 Six Nations campaign at open-side flanker, scoring a try against Wales in the opening round and a hat-trick against Scotland in an 82-7 victory which saw the 19-year-old pick up the man-of-the-match award.

He is dynamic in attack with a fantastic work-rate in defence. His compatriots in the back row, James McNabney and Brian Gleeson, make up an athletic trio who have been key to Ireland's bid to win a second successive Grand Slam.

Josh Hathaway - England

Josh Hathaway scoring one of his three tries against Scotland

Hathaway represented Wales in last year's competition but has since switched allegiances - and scored a blistering 15-minute hat-trick for England in their opener against Scotland in this campaign.

His preferred position is full-back where he featured for the Scarlets academy, before joining Gloucester in September. And Hathaway came back to haunt Wales in England's win in round three, adding another try to his tally with a sharp finish before setting up centre Rekeiti Ma'asi-White.

A crushing loss to France at the Rec last weekend has derailed England's bid for a Grand Slam and saw them drop to third in the table. But Hathaway is part of an exciting backline, with Ma'asi-White and Sam Harris also standing out.

Sam Prendergast - Ireland

Sam Prendergast kicked the winning penalty in Ireland's 33-31 victory over France

Perhaps the star of the tournament so far, the Ireland fly-half put in back-to-back man-of-the-match performances against France and Italy.

The Leinster back also started the competition with a complete display against Wales, with one particular offload noticed by All Black great Sonny Bill Williams who told people to "remember the name". external-link

Prendergast has barely put a foot wrong, kicking the winning penalty against France at a sold-out Musgrave Park in Cork before an eye-catching display in Treviso. The 20-year-old comes from a strong rugby family with his brother Cian, who plays for Connacht, capped by Ireland's senior side in the autumn against Fiji.

The fly-half has already been asked about comparisons to Johnny Sexton in post-match interviews, laughing off the questions. But with Ireland hunting a long-term successor to the legendary number 10, if Prendergast continues to progress he could come into the conversation.

Emilien Gailleton - France

Emilien Gailleton has already been involved in France's senior set-up

The French are known for introducing young talent to the professional game quicker than any other nation.

Gailleton, who first played for France Under-20s as a 17-year-old, is already a mainstay in the Top 14 for Pau and is the league's top try-scorer with nine, while he was called up to Les Bleus' senior team by Fabien Galthie in the autumn.

The 19-year-old centre's rapid rise has actually hindered his involvement with the under-20 side and France's captain has only featured against Ireland and England because of Top 14 commitments.

Ireland managed to contain Gailleton, but his fine solo try against England showcased his star quality.

David Odiase - Italy

David Odiase is playing in his second Under-20 Six Nations campaign

Odiase has proved to be an inspiring leader for yet another exciting young crop of Italian talent.

Despite narrowly losing to France in the opening round, the captain gave a passionate post-match interview calling on the rugby world to take notice of Italy as an improving nation.

It is the flanker's second season with the U20s, building on his side's three wins in 2022 which included a famous victory over England.

At 6ft 3in and more than 17 stone, the 20-year-old flanker is one of his nation's main ball carriers.

He put in a particularly impressive display in defeat against Grand Slam-chasing Ireland before helping Italy to a deserved win over Wales.

Having played every minute of the championship, the Oyonnax forward will be hoping to finish off the campaign with a second win against a struggling Scotland side before pushing on for a place in the senior set-up.