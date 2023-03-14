Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Trevor Davison joined Newcastle from Blaydon in 2017

Northampton Saints have signed England prop Trevor Davison from Newcastle Falcons with three games left in the race for the Premiership play-offs.

The 30-year-old has moved to Franklin's Gardens "with immediate effect" after more than 100 appearances for Falcons.

Saints have loaned Oisin Heffernan to Newcastle for the rest of the season as part of the deal.

"Trevor brings his reputation as a tough, competitive player with him to Northampton," said boss Phil Dowson.

"He is someone who wants to be dominant in the set-piece, but also brings some real quality around the park as well as that toughness, so we're confident he will be a great fit for us."

Full details of Davison's Northampton contract have not been disclosed but director of rugby Dowson said it was "for the remainder of this season and beyond".

He has won two caps and was in Steve Borthwick's England training squad before the start of the Six Nations.

Saints are fourth in the Premiership, two points clear of London Irish and five ahead of Exeter.

Davison said: "I'm at the stage of my career where I feel like I need a change; I've been in Newcastle my whole life, so when the opportunity arose to come to Northampton, I wanted to give it a shot.

"I'm really looking forward to competing for some silverware and hopefully I can earn myself some more opportunities at international level as a result as well."

Heffernan has been confined to Premiership Rugby Cup duty for Saints this season, scoring one try in three games.

Dowson said he needed "more game time and an opportunity to show what he can do in the Premiership".

Northampton have also allowed fellow prop Ehren Painter to join Exeter Chiefs on a permanent deal.