Ireland players will wear blue shorts during the Women's Six Nations tournament

The Ireland women's rugby team has chosen to swap their traditional white shorts and make a permanent switch to navy because of period concerns.

The move comes as a response to feedback from players about playing in white rugby kit during their period.

The new Ireland kit will be seen for the first time at the Women's Six Nations launch in London on Wednesday and throughout the tournament.

Ireland will begin their campaign against Wales on Saturday 25 March.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster in January, Gillian McDarby, the head of Women's Performance at IRFU, said the organisation were in talks about the change with kit supplier Canterbury of New Zeland after consulting the players.

They say they will give other rugby players and teams at all levels who have purchased white women's Canterbury shorts the opportunity to claim a free pair in a different colour.

Ireland International Enya Breen, said: "The top way to ensure we perform to our best on the field is by removing any unnecessary distractions. Wearing navy shorts instead of white is such a small thing, but for us it's a big step.

"Our hope is that it will help women at all levels of rugby feel more comfortable on the field so they can get on with performing at their best in the game that they love."