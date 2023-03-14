Guy Porter (right) joined Leicester in the summer of 2020

Leicester Tigers centre Guy Porter hopes the team can keep their momentum going to seal a place in the play-offs.

Porter made his first start for six weeks in Sunday's 26-5 win over Gloucester following injury problems.

It was the fourth victory in a row for the defending champions, who are third in the Premiership table with three regular-season games to play.

"We've put in a good block [of results] over the last few weeks, but we've got a lot of work to do," Porter said.

"There was plenty about that game [against Gloucester] when we didn't implement the strategy and execution that we would have liked.

"The challenge now as we don't have a game this week is how we review and how we prepare for the next one.

"It's a hungry group and, to a man, we always enjoy playing for the club. We want to keep progressing and it's a good opportunity without a game to do that in different areas," he told BBC Radio Leicester.

The Tigers have a big advantage with their three remaining games all at Mattioli Woods Welford Road - against Bristol, Exeter and Harlequins.

Porter has made 11 appearances and scored two tries this season and also hopes to avoid further injury issues as the team look to maintain their league form and continue to make further progress in the European Champions Cup, having reached the last 16.

"It's been one of those season where I've had a couple of flare-ups of different things, which is just the nature of it," he said.

"I've been well looked after by the club at each point and just tried to get back on the field as quickly as possible and that's all you can do."