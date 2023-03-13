Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Emma Turner, Erinn Foley, Holly McIntyre and Fran McGhie are among the uncapped players in the Scotland squad

Scotland have named seven uncapped players in their Women's Six Nations squad.

Forwards Fiona Cooper, Erinn Foley and Emma Turner and backs Beth Blacklock, Rhea Clarke, Fran McGhie and Holly McIntyre could all make their senior international debuts.

Rachel Malcolm continues as captain with her Loughborough Lightning team-mate Helen Nelson vice-captain.

The Scots open away to England on 25 March (16:45 GMT).

Bryan Easson's side finished last in the 2022 Six Nations and have lost their past nine matches in all competitions.

"We are entering a fresh, exciting period for the Scotland Women programme, with professional contracts in place, new faces to the squad and management team and a new Rugby World Cup cycle beginning," said the head coach.

"We have a good mix of experienced and younger players, so will be exciting to see what the group are capable of over the coming weeks."

Chris Laidlaw has joined Easson's staff as attack coach, following Martin Haag's recent appointment as forwards coach.

Scotland squad

Forwards: Leah Bartlett, Christine Belisle (both Loughborough), Sarah Bonar (Harlequins), Elliann Clarke (University of Edinburgh), Lisa Cockburn (University of Worcester Warriors), Fiona Cooper (Wasps), Eva Donaldson (University of Edinburgh), Erinn Foley (Hillhead Jordanhill), Evie Gallagher (University of Worcester), Jade Konkel-Roberts (Harlequins) Rachel Malcolm (Loughborough), Elis Martin (DMP Sharks), Rachel McLachlan (Sale Sharks), Louise McMillan (Saracens), Panashe Muzambe (Exeter), Lyndsay O'Donnell (Bristol), Lana Skeldon (University of Worcester), Emma Turner (Corstorphine), Jodie Rettie (Saracens) Emma Wassell (Loughborough), Anne Young (Sale)

Backs: Beth Blacklock (Harlequins), Rhea Clarke (University of Edinburgh), Coreen Grant (Saracens), Sarah Law (Sale), Caity Mattinson (University of Worcester), Mairi McDonald (Exeter), Francesca McGhie (Watsonians), Holly McIntyre (University of Edinburgh), Liz Musgrove (Wasps), Helen Nelson (Loughborough), Emma Orr (Heriot's/Biggar), Chloe Rollie (Loughborough), Eilidh Sinclair (Exeter), Meryl Smith (University of Edinburgh), Evie Wills (Hillhead Jordanhill)