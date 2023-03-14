Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Former Ireland head coach Eddie O'Sullivan says wounded England will be "dangerous" opposition for the Irish in Saturday's Grand Slam contest.

England come into the game off the back of a record defeat at Twickenham as France ran out rampant 53-10 winners.

Ireland will secure a first Grand Slam since 2018 with victory in Dublin.

"They will come to spoil the party and here is the killer point, they have to react in some shape or form," O'Sullivan said on England.

Speaking to Sportsound Extra Time on BBC Radio Ulster, O'Sullivan, who was head coach from 2001-2008, says Ireland have put themselves "in a great position".

Andy Farrell's injury-hit side defeated Scotland on Saturday so set up their Grand Slam chance against England on St Patrick's weekend.

England, on the other hand, were humiliated by France as the hosts' progress under Steve Borthwick came to a crashing halt in their penultimate match.

"I think there will be another Grand Slam on the table come Saturday," O'Sullivan added.

"Ireland have delivered in all their benchmark performances so far and there is no reason to doubt them at the final step.

"I don't think they will be the least bit complacent. I think this will be a job done and a job done well."

'England won't play as badly again'

Despite the differences in form, O'Sullivan believes England will be "resurgent" against Ireland and will "throw the kitchen sink at us".

"I'm not for a second saying England will be favourites, but I would caution that I don't believe that the England team will play as badly again," he said.

"Some of the errors they made were atrocious, it was hard to find one part of the game up to scratch, but they are not as bad a team as that.

"They really looked like a lost team, they are going to bounce back. I still think we are more than capable of managing it, but the Six Nations is a funny old game.

"A red card at the wrong time or a tackle that is an inch too high changes everything and you're hoping that doesn't happen."