Cornish Pirates have won eight of their 16 Championship matches this season

Cornish Pirates captain John Stevens says he wants teams to "fear" coming to the Mennaye after their impressive comeback win over Coventry.

After falling 26-7 behind in the first half Pirates rallied to win 31-26 for a second successive Championship victory as they consolidated seventh place.

Stevens scored Pirates' opening try and was also sin-binned early in the second half of the Championship match.

"We didn't want to lose at home again," Stevens told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We said that's a massive thing for us going through to the end of the season.

"It's just about making it difficult for teams to come here again, because you don't want to be seen as a soft touch.

"We want teams to fear the Mennaye, as it's a tough old place to come as teams have found out in the past."