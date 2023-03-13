Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Conan and Hansen praise Irish squad depth and resilience

Former Scotland forward Johnnie Beattie and ex-England winger Ugo Monye believe it is Ireland's "efficiency and cohesion" that have taken them to the brink of a Six Nations Grand Slam.

The world number one-ranked side will complete a clean sweep of wins if they defeat England in Dublin on Sunday.

Ireland overcame a series of injury setbacks to defeat Scotland on Sunday.

"It was the ability to problem solve on the hoof that was the difference between the sides," said Beattie.

"They dug deep, the resilience they showed and the character and the ability to find different ways to win games is the mark of an outstanding team," he added on the BBC's Rugby Union Daily podcast.

Scotland matched their opponents in an enthralling first half at Murrayfield, with Huw Jones and Mack Hansen trading tries.

Despite a glut of injuries, including both hookers, Ireland found a way to earn a 22-7 victory as James Lowe and Jack Conan touched down against a Scotland side who badly lost their way after the break.

"Ireland had five men injured, both hookers down, a flanker [Josh van der Flier] throwing at the lineout but completely closed the game out," observed Beattie. "Two tries in the final quarter killed the game off.

"They won at a canter and left a couple of tries out there as well.

"Andy Farrell is the sort of coach who revels in the challenges and some of the predicaments Ireland found themselves in.

"Their clarity of thinking sets them apart, their relentless attitude.

"I'm not sure there's another international side that deals with such issues, their problems, in the manner in which they did."

Ireland's ability to adapt to adverse circumstances included having three props in the front row, with replacement front-rower Cian Healy in the middle as hooker.

"They had three props across that front row but they absolutely nailed it," continued Beattie.

"It was Ireland who were forced into different changes but they looked like the ones in control while Scotland were the ones on the back foot.

"It was Ireland's problem to solve and they solved it. They were so clinical in the Scotland '22'.

"Scotland didn't adapt their game-plan while Ireland were absolutely first class."

'Monumental' St Patrick's weekend occasion

Monye said the scene is now set for a "monumental" St Patrick's Day weekend as Ireland aim to clinch the Grand Slam with a win over England at Aviva Stadium.

"Johnny Sexton's first successful kick for Ireland against England at the Aviva next week will mean no-one has scored more points in the Six Nations than him," explained Monye.

"Can you imagine the roar in the stadium and the emotional energy that feeds onto the pitch, the buzz of what it does for him and the 60,000-plus Irish fans cheering and hoping for a Grand Slam.

"That's coincidental detail but that's what awaits Johnny Sexton next weekend, another brilliant moment for him and no doubt his team to celebrate in Dublin in front of their home support."