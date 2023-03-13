Close menu

Jacques Vermeulen: Exeter wait to hear extent of forward's foot injury

Jacques Vermeulen playing for Exeter
Jacques Vermeulen has missed significant periods of the previous two seasons with injury

Exeter are waiting to hear the extent of a foot injury sustained by Jacques Vermeulen in their win over Newcastle.

The 28-year-old South African forward limped off shortly before half-time less than a month after returning from a three-month spell on the sidelines.

It could be another blow for a player who missed much of last season with a shoulder injury.

"He'll have to have an X-ray to see if something's broken or it's a ligament," Exeter boss Rob Baxter said.

"It doesn't look great, which is a bit of a story of the season for us, but we'll have to assess it on Monday and see where it is," he added to BBC Radio Devon.

"We are a week away from the last game of the Six Nations, so hopefully we will get all our back-five forwards back from there and that will help thicken us out a little bit in that department."

Exeter lost prop Harry Williams to a 'significant injury' last week, and are also without England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie.

