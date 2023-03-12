Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Concussion has been a topic that has come into focus in rugby over the last few years

A trial to introduce 'belly tackles' in the community game has been proposed by World Rugby to reduce concussions.

A belly tackle is a tackle made at a height below the sternum (mid chest).

The opt-in trial, which is subject to World Rugby Council approval, is being encouraged of member nations by the governing body.

"The clear mounting evidence is that doing nothing is simply not an option," World Rugby's chief executive Alan Gilpin said.

"Specifically in the community game, head-on-head contact is something we need to reduce.

"We have to view these proposals as an opportunity to grow the sport at community level in tandem with reducing player risk."

Gilpin did not rule out making a permanent law change to the tackle height in the community game. He also refused to rule out a change of tackle height in the elite game in future.

The council is meeting in May to approve the trial but World Rugby has announced it now so nations can engage in consultation before next season.

If the trial is approved, the governing body will provide training resources, with mandatory training technique programmes. And nations will also be encouraged to measure the impact of the trial.

The proposed trial comes after different lower tackle heights have been suggested in other nations.

England's national governing body, the Rugby Football Union, faced a backlash against its new laws for tackles to be lowered to waist height for the English community game next season.

It apologised for the handling of the decision and has engaged in renewed consultation with the non-elite game.

World Rugby also approved a waist tackle height trial in France in 2019, while New Zealand and Scotland have also been in consultation about lowering tackle height.

What else has been said?

"Unions have flexibility to the level at which they adopt this. Our recommendation is below the sternum," Mark Harrington, World Rugby's chief player welfare and rugby services officer, said.

"We certainly wouldn't be looking at recommending that every tackle is a chop tackle around the ankles, which admittedly for big guys is a challenge. There are some that might put it at nipple height.

"People say we're trying to drive the game to the floor. We're not, we're just trying to get heads out of the same space."

Hundreds of former players are in the process of suing World Rugby, among other governing bodies, for a failure to protect them from brain injuries.

World Rugby says the belly tackle trial is motivated by scientific evidence rather than legal action.

Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos said the intention was to participate in the trial but it would seek feedback from stakeholders before making any decision.

"We will continue to ensure that any decisions impacting the game are informed by research and evidence that prioritise player safety and welfare," Marinos said.

South Africa Rugby said any potential trial in the country would only apply to the school and club game.

"When, where and how we would be ready to implement them in SA needs to be thoroughly considered," South Africa Rugby president Mark Alexander said.

"If they are implemented here, we must do it with clarity and full buy-in."

Alexander added member unions and the South African Schools Rugby Association would be consulted on the proposal.