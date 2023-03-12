Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Six Nations: France v Wales Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 18 March Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

How Wales needed that. Any win in Rome would have sufficed to stop the rot of defeats.

So a bonus-point victory over an improving Italian side, who had run Ireland and France close, was more than welcome for Warren Gatland's side.

Wales arrived in Italy with the Wooden Spoon a realistic prospect following successive defeats against Ireland, Scotland and England.

But Italy, who wasted a host of chances, are now favourites to finish bottom of the Six Nations table for an 18th time as Wales climbed off the basement.

It will be welcome respite for the Wales squad as they travel to Nice for a training camp before heading to Paris to face France for their tournament finale next Saturday.

While that assignment is daunting, they can at least travel with a degree of confidence after claiming a first win since Gatland returned for his second stint as head coach.

Stopping the decline

Six Nations 2023: It was good to see us working hard for each other - Wales captain Owens

You just had to take one look at Gatland and captain Ken Owens in the post-match press conference to witness the relief of finally winning a game.

Wales came into the Rome cauldron knowing defeat would have seen them drop out of the world rankings top 10 for the first time.

The squad had suffered 12 defeats in the past 15 games and have had to endure a troubled campaign with matters off the field affecting performances on it.

To strike or not to strike over a player contracts dispute was the question and the dominant headline in the build-up to the England game in Cardiff.

Gatland stated before the Italy match there had been a significant split in the camp over the issue and it had affected players, with Owens admitting it had been a hugely emotional time.

Things are far from perfect because of one win against Italy and there are issues to be resolved in the boardroom and on the field over the coming weeks and months.

But for a day or so Wales can at least dwell on the return of that winning feeling.

Substance over style?

Italy coach Kieran Crowley pulled no punches afterwards when he was asked about the hosts' loose style of play, which helped and hindered them at the Stadio Olimpico.

Crowley compared that to what he considered the more conservative Wales game plan.

"Good on them for the win. Wales beat us today by box-kicking," said Crowley.

"They beat us in the aerial game, but I know what sort of game I would rather play."

The Azzurri adopted a more expansive gameplan as the home side made 11 line breaks to Wales' four, with Italy producing almost 100 more passes than their opponents.

Poor execution and a lack of composure when it mattered meant Italy squandered try-scoring chances, with 18 handling errors.

In contrast, Wales were more streetwise and clinical than they have been in recent games, especially in the first half where they led 22-3 at half-time and scored regularly when visiting the Italy 22.

The kicking game continued, but this time the accuracy of Rhys Webb's boot allowed Wales to take control of this facet.

Wonderful Webb

Italy 17-20 Wales: I just wanted to grab my chance, says Wales' Webb

Webb excelled as Wales' premier performer on his first international start since October 2020 and the first time he had worn the national number nine jersey in the Six Nations since 2017.

The 34-year-old created two tries and deservedly took player-of-the-match honours, even after he was taken off after 54 minutes after suffering cramp in his calf and replaced by Tomos Williams.

Wales have been desperate for a number nine to put his hand up in recent times with Williams, Kieran Hardy and Gareth Davies all given opportunities.

Webb has had to bide his time after falling out of favour with former Wales coach Wayne Pivac.

The Ospreys scrum-half has been in fine form for his region over the last couple of seasons and Gatland gave him an international recall for this campaign.

Wales waited until the fourth game before giving Webb a start and he rewarded them with a mature and controlling display.

His range of kicking, including a clever chip for Rio Dyer's try, and instinctive snipe and pass to set Taulupe Faletau's score, oozed class.

Webb has never played in a World Cup and will hope this performance will have helped cement a place in the squad for the tournament in France later this year.

First, though, next weekend there is the small matter of a duel against Antonie Dupont, the France captain regarded as the world's finest scrum-half. Webb will not be fazed.

Defence concerns

Gatland mentioned afterwards he was pleased with the character shown in some of the scramble defence with players getting back to deny Italy tries.

That was evident in a vital Owen Williams tackle that stopped an Italy score at a crucial point in the first half.

Crowley believes a penalty try should have been awarded because he thought Williams was offside, but the officials disagreed.

While Wales can be credited for their resilience, there should be concerns over their defensive structure which allowed Italy to regularly break through, particularly through the centre channels.

According to the Six Nations statistics, Wales missed 38 tackles and the completion rate was only 77%.

If Wales repeat these errors in Paris, France will punish them. A seven-try, 53-10 record win over England at Twickenham emphasised that.

You will get very few people backing Wales to upset the in-form French team at Stade de France next weekend.

Fabien Galthie's side still have designs on winning the title and proved once more against England the pace and power they possess within their game.

Les Bleus will be far more ruthless than Italy and they have a familiar face in Shaun Edwards trying to stop the Welsh attack.

Fantastic Faletau

Taulupe Faletau scored his 11th try in his 99th Wales international against Italy

Whatever happens next weekend, it promises to be a memorable milestone for Taulupe Faletau, who is on the brink of celebrating his 100th Wales cap.

Faletau, 32, will become the eighth member of the exclusive Welsh club which comprises Alun Wyn Jones, Gethin Jenkins, George North, Dan Biggar, Stephen Jones, Gareth Thomas and Martyn Williams.

The accolade is well deserved for the softly-spoken number eight, who made his debut in 2011 and has also played five Tests for the British and Irish Lions.

Faletau's excellence still shines through and Wales are simply a more cohesive and effective side when he plays.

Who will replace him at number eight when he eventually retires is an issue for the Wales succession plan.

He is rightfully spoken about in the pantheon of Wales' greatest number eights alongside Mervyn Davies, Scott Quinnell as well as Alun Pask and John Gwilliam from the nation's distant history.

Faletau has been one of the world's best in his position for more than a decade.

An unexpected famous victory in France would prove fitting for Faletau's achievement.