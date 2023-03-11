Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Guinness Six Nations: England v France England (3)10 Try: Steward Con: Smith Pen: Smith France (27) 53 Tries: Ramos, Flament 2, Ollivon 2, Penaud 2 Cons: Ramos 6 Pens: Ramos 2

France produced a ruthless display to condemn England to their heaviest home defeat and keep their Six Nations title defence alive with a bonus-point win.

Thomas Ramos scored the first of France's seven tries before Thibaud Flament powered over from close range.

Charles Ollivon added a third to hand France a 24-point lead at the break.

Freddie Steward crossed but Flament and Ollivon did so again and Damian Penaud scored twice as France claimed a first Twickenham win over England since 2005.

Victory with the full quota of five points means France will take the title race into the final weekend, regardless of Ireland's result against Scotland on Sunday.

England's title challenge is over and it is a first Six Nations with two home defeats, following their opening-game loss against Scotland.

More to follow.

England: Steward; Malins, Slade, Lawrence, Watson; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge (capt), George, Sinckler; Itoje, Chessum; Ludlam, Willis, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Ribbans, B Curry, Mitchell, Farrell, Arundell.

France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Aldegheri, Flament, Willemse, Cros, Ollivon, Alldritt.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Wardi, Falatea, Taofifenua, Macalou, Lucu, Moefana, Jaminet.