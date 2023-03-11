Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Hogg one of Scottish rugby's best ever - Townsend

Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 12 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app, listen to radio commentary & follow text updates

Stuart Hogg believes Scotland have made huge strides since his debut in 2012, as he prepares to make his 100th Test appearance against Ireland on Sunday.

The Scots need victory to keep their Six Nations title hopes alive, while Ireland are chasing a Grand Slam.

A Murrayfield win would earn Scotland's first Triple Crown since 1990.

"This is my 12th attempt at the Six Nations, and the first time I have been in a position to win a Triple Crown," said Hogg.

"It just shows how far we have come as a squad and as a team and we are moving towards something special. Tomorrow is going to be a hell of a challenge for us but one we are ready for and excited about. We have prepped well for it."

Hogg made his Test debut against Wales in Cardiff in 2012, with Richie Gray the only other survivor from that match still playing for Scotland.

The full-back joins a small band of male internationals to have won 100 caps, and on Saturday the only three players to reach that mark - Ross Ford, Chris Paterson and Sean Lamont - presented Hogg with his match jersey.

"That was pretty special," he said. "I said to them I hope I don't get the sickness and diarrhoea bug overnight.

"It is incredibly special. As a kid all I wanted to do was to play for Scotland. To be sitting here, 24 hours or whatever it is, ahead of my 100th, I don't know what to make of it as yet."

Scotland started the campaign with wins over England at Twickenham and Wales at home before going down to France in a classic Paris encounter in round three.

The toughest test now comes in the shape of Ireland, the world's number one side who have won the past seven meetings with Scotland.

"You want to play against the best players and the best team, and to have Ireland here, the number one ranked team in world rugby, is just quality for us," Hogg added.

"We're hugely excited for it. Ireland are up there for a reason - they're incredibly good individually and collectively as a rugby team, and their record speaks volumes.

"Myself and the rest of the boys respect them and admire them hugely, but we also know we can do a job on them and that's one that we're excited for."