Jake Polledri has made more than 60 appearances for Gloucester

Gloucester's Italy back-row Jake Polledri will join United Rugby Championship side Zebre in the summer.

The move ends a six-year stay at Kingsholm for the 27-year-old, who joined the club from Hartpury in 2017.

Polledri missed almost two years after sustaining a serious knee injury while playing for Italy in November 2020.

He returned to the Gloucester side in a Premiership Rugby Cup game last September and earned his 20th Italy cap against England in February.

"Whilst we're sad to see Jake go, we're pleased for him, and the fresh challenge Italy will present," Gloucester head coach George Skivington told the club website.

"To overcome the injury he sustained, and how he's dealt with a lengthy recovery, tells you a lot about his character.

"He's worked hard to get back on the field and we're sure that his move to Zebre will see him continue to perform at his best.

"Jake's given a lot in Cherry & White and he leaves with our best wishes for the future."

Polledri added: "Gloucester Rugby is where I started my rugby and international career six years ago. Kingsholm will always be a special place for me.

"It's been one hell of a journey, physically & mentally, over the years.

"My strength and determination has never flickered and that's a huge nod to the incredible staff at Gloucester and for that I want to thank Gloucester Rugby, from the supporters to the physios, for the incredible support.

"It's time for my new chapter, one that I'm really looking forward to."