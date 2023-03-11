Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Six Nations: France v Wales Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 18 March Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Warren Gatland believes Wales deserved their bonus-point Six Nations win against Italy in Rome.

Gatland celebrated the first victory of his second stint as Wales' head coach as they won 29-17 at Stadio Olimpico to move off the bottom of the table.

"There are still a number of things to work on, but I think we deserved to win the game," said Gatland.

"It was against a team that is improving, they're the most athletic Italian side we've faced."

Scrum-half Rhys Webb was man-of-the-match in his first Six Nations start for six years.

Webb created tries for wing Rio Dyer and number eight Taulupe Faletau before being taken off after 54 minutes.

"I thought he was excellent in his decision making, the way he controlled the game and he kicked well," added Gatland.

"He has not played at this level for a while so we were always thinking when did we need to make a change in terms of his legs and stuff.

"I thought his contribution was excellent and his decision-making in not trying to force things stood out.

"When that opportunity arose, he has gone through the gap and picked out Faletau for the try and he has made the right call."

Gatland admitted Wales had benefited from being able to concentrate on matters on the field during a troubled Six Nations campaign.

"I think it will be massive for the confidence going forward," said Gatland.

"There is a lot of growth in this team with some of the youngsters so they will learn from that and be better for it.

"I thought our scramble defence and how the boys got back and worked hard today for each other was one of the biggest highlights.

"The nice thing about the last two weeks is that it has been the first time we've actually been able to concentrate on the rugby without other issues going on behind the scenes.

"There's no doubt that's made a difference to this group. We spoke before the game about being smart about how we wanted to play, but also being brave and taking those opportunities and moving the ball."

Wales travel to Nice for a training camp before heading to Paris for the final Six Nations match on Saturday, 18 March against title-chasing France, who hammered England 53-10 at Twickenham.

Toulon fly-half Dan Biggar missed the Italy game with a back injury. but should be fit for selection for the Stade de France fixture.

Replacement hooker Scott Baldwin is unlikely to be available after picking up a pectoral injury.

Gatland hopes full-back Liam Williams (shoulder) and Josh Adams (knee) will prove their fitness after coming off in the second half in Rome.

'Wales beat us by box-kicks'

Meanwhile, Italy coach Kieran Crowley took a swipe at Wales' style of play compared to what he believes is the more expansive game-plan he has adopted with his team.

"Good on them for the win. Wales beat us today by box-kicking," said Crowley.

"They beat us in the aerial game. I know what sort of game I would rather play.

"I am not going to die wondering. Italy are where they are because of the way they have played over the last 10 years.

"If we keep doing the same thing we have always done, we will always be in the same place.

"The boys have bought in to what we are trying to do. There is risk, and the risk has cost us. We are still working out how to get that balance right.

Crowley was also unhappy with the interpretation of the officials after attempting to speak to them at half-time.

"I couldn't believe there was no penalty try awarded for us in the first half," added Crowley.

"It's very clear there was a tackle made, so there is a tackle line and their 10 (Owen Williams) tackled Brex (Italy centre).

"How they couldn't come to the right decision, I don't know. There was a fair bit of frustration.

"If a penalty try had been given, it was 15-10 and the game changes. I also don't know how a side gives away 17 penalties, five of them on the line, and they don't get a warning. Anyway, we move on."

However, Crowley admitted Italy had been guilty of poor execution after creating try-scoring chances.

"Our execution wasn't good enough, and we let ourselves down in that area, which is something we need to look at," said Crowley.

"We prepared well, we were in a good space and it just didn't go our way."