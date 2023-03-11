Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Morgan Nelson scored a hat-trick for Pirates at Ampthill last week before adding as try against Coventry

Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle hailed his side's character as they came back from a 12-point half-time deficit to beat Coventry 31-26.

Having trailed 26-14 at the break a penalty try and a score from Morgan Nelson - his fourth try in two games - along with Harry Bazalgette's penalty ensured a bonus-point win.

Pirates remain seventh in the Championship after the victory.

"I'm just chuffed, that's what rugby's about, the character," Cattle said.

"We weren't good today, but the energy was there and the intent was there in the second half and you could just see the reaction, the boys needed that," he told BBC Radio Cornwall.

Coventry had secured a four-try bonus point inside the first 37 minutes as they led 26-7 thanks to tries from Will Chudley, Lucas Titherington, Ollie Andrews and Suva Ma'asi as John Stevens responded.

But Will Crane scored just ahead of half time before Nelson crossed the penalty try after the break saw Pirates get their eighth win from 16 games.

"First half half we were purely out-enthused," Cattle added.

"There were a few straight words at half time, I think we fed their energy, our error rate was through the roof in the first half and we couldn't string two phases together.

"Coventry are as good transition side and they cut us open two or three times.

"But Pirates have got character and it was really important that we responded in the right way at half time and the boys did."