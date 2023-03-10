Sean Jansen has scored five tries for Leicester Tigers

Connacht have confirmed the signing of Irish-qualified number eight Sean Jansen from Leicester Tigers on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old, originally from Dunedin in New Zealand, joined the Premiership champions in January 2022 from the Otago Rugby Football Union.

Jansen has featured 15 times for the club and can play across the back row.

He qualifies for Ireland through his grandparents who were born in Monasterevin and Belfast.

The powerful ball-carrier has scored five tries during his spell at Leicester and has made three appearances so far in this season's Heineken Cup.

Commenting on the signing, Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins said: "We had been tracking Sean's career in provincial rugby in New Zealand, and the growth we have seen in his game since joining Leicester Tigers made it clear to us how much value he could add to our back row.

"He brings enormous physicality in every game he plays. He carries and tackles hard, and his physical profile gives us something a bit different in that position. I'm delighted that he has chosen to join us and we look forward to him making a big impact next season."