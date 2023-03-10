Steve Diamond first became involved at Worcester as consultant in November 2021, then took over as first team boss two months later

Steve Diamond has said a fond farewell to the Worcester Warriors rugby community prior to his expected appointment at Edinburgh.

Worcester's ex-director of rugby, who lost his job when Warriors folded in October, fronted one of the consortiums bidding to take over the club.

But now, although Diamond's rival Atlas Group are yet to have full control, he has given up hope of taking over.

Diamond thanked previous owners Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring.

Diamond, who was also Sale Sharks boss from 2012-2020, also praised club sponsor Adam Hewitt, who was to have been his business partner had Diamond's consortium succeeded in taking control.

Atlas Group, fronted by ex-London Irish and Warriors chief executive Jim O'Toole and former player James Sandford, officially took over on 1 February when they were appointed by the club's administrators Begbies Traynor. They beat off competition from Diamond and Hewitt's consortium and one other serious unnamed bidder.

Steve Diamond's message on Twitter

"Dear Worcester Warriors supporters, sponsors, staff, players and rugby creditors.

"May I take this opportunity to thank you all for the emails, texts and DMs over the last six months.

"A special mention and thank you must go to Adam Hewitt.

"Professional rugby clubs are built on solid foundations created by businessmen who love rugby.

"The common sense and generosity of people like Adam and the great Cecil Duckworth will always be remembered, even if the non-toxic Worcester Warriors brand is no more to the fantastic staff, players and rugby creditors.

"I am truly sorry we were unable to have the opportunity to repay the monies owed for you.

"Hopefully your businesses recover and players and staff will find employment sooner rather than later.

"Jason and Colin, thanks for the opportunity. You did at least try and keep the club going and were both accused of many things.

"Sadly most of those things are happening now.

"My journey continues as the lead rugby consultant."

Former Warriors joint owner Colin Goldring regretful

Former Warriors joint owner Colin Goldring told BBC Sport that he remains sorry for the impact caused by the failure to lead the club to a better future after the impact of the Covid pandemic.

He also expressed his particular disappointment, whatever happens going forward, that Diamond will no longer be a part of it.

"I have always had a deep respect for Dimes," he said. "It was us who fought to bring him into the club and then appointed him director of rugby because of our belief in him.

"Dimes is a talented director of rugby and Edinburgh will be lucky to have him. It's a great signing for them. I have no doubt he'll do well up there."

Colin Goldring (left) and Jason Whittingham were joint Worcester Warriors owners from June 2019 to October 2022

He added: "All Jason and I ever wanted was to save the club. It's all we want now.

"We gave it everything we had to get through the lockdown and come out the other side. Clearly it wasn't enough. I am sorry we couldn't do more and for the impact it's had on everyone concerned.

"It was heartbreaking to hear O'Toole and Sandford trying to destroy the club after everything we gave trying to keep it going after Covid.

"We remain hopeful for a positive outcome that preserves the club and, for everyone's sake, that it's sorted soon."

Whittingham and Goldring remain among the rugby creditors from when Worcester went under with debts totalling more than £30m.

What state are Warriors in now?

Having been appointed owners, O'Toole and Sandford then immediately withdrew their proposal to play in the Championship next season. They also caused local uproar by saying that they would rebrand as Sixways Rugby, as well as aligning with fourth-tier side Stourbridge.

They then climbed down and said they would abandon the notion of changing the club's name.

The Rugby Football Union have since confirmed that Warriors will not be in the Championship next season - but it is still far from clear what level Warriors will play at, if any. And it is also yet to be confirmed whether Atlas have satisfied their RFU's financial owners' test, which they first failed in December.

It is now almost three weeks since O'Toole and Sandford told fans there was an agreement in principle for Wasps to play at Sixways next season.

But neither Warriors' co-owners nor the Wasps' new owners have since commentated publicly.

Also, the members at Stourbridge are yet to even announce a date for a proposed vote on whether they actually want the Atlas-proposed alliance between their club and Warriors.

On top of that, Stourbridge's relegation from National League Two West could be confirmed on Saturday if they fail to pick up any points at home to Old Redcliffians and Bournville pick up at least two points at Loughborough.

That would put Stour into the regional league system - four levels below where Warriors began this season, in the Premiership.

Although the possibility of Wasps coming to Sixways remains, the only two sides currently operating on the artificial surface are Worcester Warriors Women - now a well-backed separate entity but watched each home Premier 15s game by gates of only 500 - and non-league football side Worcester Raiders, from the Hellenic League Premier.

The RFU have said that Atlas and Stourbridge need to confirm their plans before any further steps are taken.

Listen to BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester's Worcester Warriors podcast