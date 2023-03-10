Six Nations 2023: Scotland v Ireland - Jonny & Richie Gray in second row
|Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland
|Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 12 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app, listen to radio commentary & follow text updates
Jonny and Richie Gray will form Scotland's second row for the Six Nations game against Grand Slam-chasing Ireland at Murrayfield on Sunday.
Exeter lock Jonny replaces the banned Grant Gilchrist - sent off in the defeat in France two weeks ago - for the game against Andy Farrell's side.
Gregor Townsend's side host Ireland then Italy to conclude this year's championship, having beaten England and Wales before the defeat in Paris.
More to follow.
