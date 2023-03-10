Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 12 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app, listen to radio commentary & follow text updates

Jonny and Richie Gray will form Scotland's second row for the Six Nations game against Grand Slam-chasing Ireland at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Exeter lock Jonny replaces the banned Grant Gilchrist - sent off in the defeat in France two weeks ago - for the game against Andy Farrell's side.

Gregor Townsend's side host Ireland then Italy to conclude this year's championship, having beaten England and Wales before the defeat in Paris.

More to follow.