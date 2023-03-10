Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Scotland v Ireland - Jonny & Richie Gray in second row

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Breaking news
Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 12 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app, listen to radio commentary & follow text updates

Jonny and Richie Gray will form Scotland's second row for the Six Nations game against Grand Slam-chasing Ireland at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Exeter lock Jonny replaces the banned Grant Gilchrist - sent off in the defeat in France two weeks ago - for the game against Andy Farrell's side.

Gregor Townsend's side host Ireland then Italy to conclude this year's championship, having beaten England and Wales before the defeat in Paris.

More to follow.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport