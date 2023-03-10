Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Scotland v Ireland - Jonny & Richie Gray in second row

Scotland XV
Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 12 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
Jonny and Richie Gray will form Scotland's second row for the Six Nations game against Grand Slam-chasing Ireland at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Exeter lock Jonny replaces the banned Grant Gilchrist, who was sent off in the defeat in France two weeks ago.

Jack Dempsey comes in at number eight, with Matt Fagerson switching to blindside flanker, and Jamie Ritchie to openside, with Hamish Watson left out.

Gregor Townsend again picks the same backline, with Darcy Graham injured.

Scotland's record try-scorer Stuart Hogg will win his 100th cap having made his debut against Wales in 2012 - the fourth men's player to reach the tally for his country.

Jonny Gray will enter Scotland's top-10 most capped players as he features for the 76th time.

"We had to make a change with Grant banned and with the back row, we feel Jack has done really well off the bench and been training at a really high level," said Townsend of his two changes in the pack.

"Jack has been very consistent and integrated well with the group and we feel it is the right time and the right opposition for him to start.

"Scott Cummings and Hamish [Watson] can add real speed off the bench."

Lock Scott Cummings, who was called up this week after missing Scotland's last seven matches because of a foot injury, is named among the replacements in preference to Sam Skinner.

Ali Price will again cover at scrum-half after being left out of the opening two match-day squads and there are also places for Blair Kinghorn and Chris Harris as Townsend opts for a 5-3 split on the bench.

Townsend's side host Ireland then Italy to conclude this year's championship, having beaten England and Wales before the defeat in Paris.

If they defeat Andy Farrell's fancied side it would complete their first Triple Crown in 33 years.

"I was part of the Scotland team as Stuart won his first cap in Wales and did really well. He's always had a great all-round skillset and his basics have been at a high level since he was 18 or 19," said Townsend of his full-back.

"I remember watching him as a 16-year-old for Hawick in the Gala Sevens, playing Scotland Under-18s, scoring a brilliant try for Scotland A - and he has gone on to have a wonderful international career.

"He is highly motivated and in very good physical shape and we are looking forward to seeing him win that 100th cap."

More to follow.

