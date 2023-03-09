Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Fraser Balmain began his senior career at Leicester Tigers in 2010 before joining Gloucester seven years later

Gloucester prop Fraser Balmain has extended his contract at Kingsholm.

The 31-year-old tighthead moved to the Cherry and Whites in the summer of 2017 and has gone on to make more than 100 appearances for the Premiership club.

Balmain last played in December after suffering a knee injury having started 11 games for the club this season.

"Fraser has played a large part of his career at Kingsholm now and remains an important part of our squad," said head coach George Skivington.

"He's proved time and time again why he's one of the top tightheads in the league, consistently putting in solid performances week in, week out.

"This season has obviously been disappointing for Fraser and for us too in terms of his injury, but he's working hard off the field in his recovery and we're looking forward to having him back with the squad."