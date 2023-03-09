Iain Henderson made his first start of the Six Nations in Ireland's 34-20 win over Italy in Rome

Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 12 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Second row Iain Henderson has praised the "special environment" within the Ireland squad as they prepare to face Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Andy Farrell's side, who are ranked number one in the world, have won their first three matches against Wales, France and Italy to remain on course for a first Grand Slam since 2018.

"This environment is a special place to be and it's enjoyable to be involved with a group of people who want the team on the pitch at any given time to do better," said Henderson.

Henderson believes that the togetherness in the squad has been a contributing factor to their success so far in the tournament.

He added: "It's one of the most competitive squads I've ever been involved in, but in a positive way. We feel like we're all on the same page and all in it together."

Battle for second row spot

Ulster's Henderson was a replacement for the first two Six Nations wins over Wales and France, but started against Italy after second row Tadhg Beirne was ruled out of the remainder of the championship through injury.

The 31-year old is vying with Ryan Baird, who came off the bench in the victory over Italy, for the starting spot in Edinburgh on Sunday.

While disappointed for Beirne, Henderson highlighted how his injury presents the opportunity for someone else to make the second row spot their own for the remaining two games of the tournament.

He says he'll be more than ready to step into Beirne's shoes if called upon at the weekend, but acknowledges the competition he faces from Leinster's Baird.

"I was gutted for Tadhg but therein lies an opportunity for someone to step in, for me, but also for someone like Ryan Baird who came on against Italy and really made an impact.

"It's good to see him progressing and doing well and I'm looking forward to other opportunities, whether that be starting or off the bench" he added.

"Exciting challenge" ahead at Murrayfield

Racing 92's Finn Russell has been a star for Scotland in this year's Six Nations.

Henderson is braced for a high-pressured encounter at Murrayfield, especially in front of a raucous home crowd who are desperate to see Scotland win a first Triple Crown in 33 years.

"The way the Scots can play at home is a huge threat to us but we are excited about it as it's a challenge we are going to embrace.

"Hopefully we will bring the best version of ourselves to try and get the right result. They're playing an exciting brand of rugby, that will add to the atmosphere."

Scotland have failed to beat Ireland since 2017, but Henderson is wary of the threat they can pose, especially when Finn Russell is on form.

"They have a back three who are exciting on the ball, hunting to make those line breaks off Russell. That's something we have to be aware of," he warned.

"It's an exciting challenge for us and it's up to us to manage that.

"When Russell manufactures those incredible moments that Scotland live off it's often down to a fault in defence, he's incredibly good at exploiting that. That's something we have to iron out, those faults."