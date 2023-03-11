Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has led his side to three wins out of three so far in this Six Nations

Guinness Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Venue: Murrayfield Date: Sunday, 12 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 14:15 GMT; listen to radio commentary and follow text updates on BBC Sport website and app.

Scotland have lost 19 of their 23 Six Nations games versus Ireland, including the last five in a row, and were soundly beaten again last year.

But with wins over England and Wales so far, the Scots are a different team 12 months on as the Irish have stressed in the build-up to Sunday's match.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton says this is the best Scottish team he has faced.

And head coach Andy Farrell knows they have their work cut out if they are take another step towards a Grand Slam.

Six Nations permutations

Beating Ireland would not only seal a first Triple Crown for the Scots since 1990, but it would also blow the championship wide open.

However, Ireland could wrap up the championship this weekend if they record a bonus-point win and England v France finishes with neither side earning maximum points.

Victory would also ensure they retain the Triple Crown trophy and set them up for a shot at a Grand Slam against England in Dublin next weekend.

Standings before Saturday's matches

Scotland team news

Scotland have made two changes to the side that lost to France.

Jonny Gray partners his brother Richie in the second row as Grant Gilchrist is suspended, while Jack Dempsey earns a first start of the championship at number eight.

Ireland team news

Ireland welcome back a number of key players as they make six changes to their starting team.

Captain Johnny Sexton, Garry Ringrose and Tadhg Furlong return after recovering from injuries, while Conor Murray, Dan Sheehan, Peter O'Mahony are also recalled to the starting line-up.

Fit-again Robbie Henshaw and Jamison Gibson-Park are named among the replacements.

Commentator's notes

Andrew Cotter: It's hard to remember these two meeting when both sides were of such quality, but this is arguably the strongest Irish line-up of the Championship with key figures returning. And with Garry Ringrose back at outside centre there should be less defensive fragility in midfield than there was in Rome.

Good news for the travelling supporters, since Scotland now have one of the most potent attacks in the game, although the first duty of full-back Stuart Hogg on his 100th cap is more likely to be fielding a barrage of high balls in sketchy conditions.

There is a reshuffle in the Scottish back-row where Jack Dempsey comes in to make it a slightly heavier unit - and whoever gets the edge in that area will go a long way to deciding whether it is a long-awaited Triple Crown for Scotland or the penultimate step towards an Irish Grand Slam.

View from both camps

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend on Stuart Hogg's 100th cap: "He's been one of our best players over the last 10 years but also in the history of Scottish rugby.

"He's been one of the best rugby players I've had the pleasure to work with.

"It's a great game to win your 100th cap, back at home, with a trophy at stake. He'll lead the team out and I'm sure the crowd will want to show their love for him and their appreciation of what he's done in that jersey."

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell: "At this moment in time, they're the whole package as far as how they're playing,

"I think they've always been a really tough side to break down. The proof is in the history of that.

"You name me a game where they've not been confident going into a game against Ireland. Rightly so really, because we've always had ding-dong battles with them. It's always been really tough and this is no different."

Line-ups

Scotland: 15-Hogg; 14-Steyn, 13-Jones, 12-Tuipulotu, 11-Van der Merwe; 10-Russell, 9-White; 1-Schoeman, 2-Turner, 3-Z. Fagerson, 4-R. Gray, 5-J Gray, 6-M. Fagerson, 7-Ritchie (capt), 8-Dempsey

Replacements: 16-Brown, 17-Bhatti, 18-Berghan, 19-Cummings, 20-Watson, 21-Price, 22-Kinghorn, Harris

Ireland: 15-Keenan; 14-Hansen, 13-Ringrose 12-Aki, 11-Lowe; 10-Sexton (capt) 9-Murray; 1-Porter, 2-Sheehan, 3-Furlong, 4-Henderson, 5-Ryan, 6-O'Mahony, 7-Van der Flier, 8-Doris

Replacements: 16-Kelleher 17-Healy, 18-O'Toole, 19-Baird, 20-Conan 21-Jamison-Park, 22-Bryne, 23-Henshaw

Match facts

Head-to-head

Three of Scotland's four wins against Ireland in the Six Nations have come at home, while seven of the last eight matches between the sides in Edinburgh have been decided by single figure margins.

Ireland have won 11 of their last 12 Six Nations matches against Scotland.

Johnny Sexton needs four points to overtake Ronan O'Gara (who scored 116 points) as the top scorer in this fixture.

Scotland

Scotland have won three of their last four home games in the Six Nations, including a record victory against Wales in their most recent game at Murrayfield.

They are aiming to win three matches in a single Six Nations for only the sixth time.

The Scots have the joint-highest tackle success rate so far (90%) having missed the fewest tackles of any side (55), while they've also conceded a low of 10 line breaks this campaign.

Ireland

Ireland have won 20 of their last 22 Test matches (L2), including their last eight in succession.

They have won 10 of their last 11 Six Nations games and their last six in a row.

They've scored four or more tries in each of their last six matches, the longest such run by any team in Six Nations history.

Match officials

Referee: Luke Pearce (ENG)

Touch judges: Wayne Barnes (ENG) & Christophe Ridley (ENG)

TMO: Stuart Terheege (ENG)