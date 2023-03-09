Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Rhys Webb back against Italy for first Wales start in six years

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugbycomments26

Breaking news
Six Nations: Italy v Wales
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT
Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Rhys Webb is back at scrum-half for his first Wales start since 2017 against Italy in the Six Nations in Rome on Saturday.

The 34-year-old replaces Tomos Williams while Rio Dyer takes over on the wing from Louis Rees-Zammit.

Wales coach Warren Gatland also brings in Dafydd Jenkins, Jac Morgan, Liam Williams and prop Wyn Jones.

Lock Alun Wyn Jones, Christ Tshiunza, Leigh Halfpenny and Gareth Thomas miss out.

Owen Williams continues at fly-half - and with Dan Biggar omitted from the match squad, versatile Joe Hawkins provides stand-off cover while starting at centre.

Veteran Ospreys lock Jones is also out of the squad with his 22-year-old team-mate Rhys Davies on the bench to back up regional colleague Adam Beard and Exeter's Jenkins.

Tshiunza is another to miss out altogether with Leicester Tigers' Tommy Reffell the back row cover.

Ospreys prop Thomas drops to the bench, where George North, 30, will also be as he covers Wales' 20-year-old centres Hawkins and Mason Grady.

Gatland said: "We feel that having watched Italy and how they'll tend to play from everywhere, including their own 22, getting guys on the ball is going to be pretty important.

"Rhys Webb gets an opportunity at nine having been training well. He's been great in the squad, he brings that experience and a voice to that nine position.

"Liam Williams comes in at full back. We did discuss whether we put Louis Rees-Zammit to full back and how that would have looked.

"But he still hasn't played a lot of rugby in terms of coming back from a relatively long injury with his ankle and we just felt with the way the game's going to be and the pace of the game, that him coming off the bench and the impact he can have could be pretty important.

"We've been disappointed with the results so far and for me it's hard to take as it's the first time I've lost three games in the Six Nations with Wales.

"We've had a lot of things going on off the field as well, but there are no excuses.

"The message to the players has been that we have to be smart in terms of the way we play, but we've also got to be brave and make sure that when the opportunities are on we shift the ball.

"We have to keep scanning and looking at options and if there's a chance to move the ball then be brave and do that."

More to follow.

Wales: Liam Williams; Josh Adams, Mason Grady, Joe Hawkins, Rio Dyer; Owen Williams, Rhys Webb; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens (capt), Tomas Francis, Dafydd Jenkins, Adam Beard, Jac Morgan, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Gareth Thomas, Dillon Lewis, Rhys Davies, Tommy Reffell, Tomos Williams, George North, Louis Rees-Zammit.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 12:07

    Italy by 10.

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 12:06

    Reffell and LRS on the bench lol.

    Gatland is clueless.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 12:06

    Italy for the win. Wales are completely out of sorts at the moment and whilst Capuozzo is a big loss for Italy, they will have enough to inflict back to back defeats on Wales. Wales really are poor at the moment.

  • Comment posted by Keith, today at 12:04

    hawkins covers 10 then....

  • Comment posted by kiwitaf, today at 12:03

    Warren Gatland has given this team a challenge to set a bench mark for the World Cup. Especially players coming off the bench. The last quarter of the game could well be vital.

  • Comment posted by RFU03, today at 12:02

    Good luck, Italia. The whole of England are behind you on Saturday.

  • Comment posted by Trungle TV, today at 12:02

    Wales always look a better propect without Biggar on the team sheet.

  • Comment posted by csjones3, today at 12:01

    on what planet is Dyer a better bet than LRZ??? North back on the bench... Tipuric..... Gatland has lost the plot

  • Comment posted by Bomplepip, today at 12:01

    This 6 Nations has to be all about looking forward. There is nothing to fight for in the comp but a WC coming up. If ever a time was right for exploring new combinations and young blood, it's now. Glad to see it!

  • Comment posted by big Al, today at 12:00

    Wooden spoon is ours for the taking

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 11:59

    Just can’t really get excited about crashball version 2…

  • Comment posted by Huw Rees, today at 11:58

    My worry is a yellow card for LW. He does seem to love them

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 12:01

      Blott replied:
      A player way past his best…. I’d happily wave him off to Japan and save USA few quid

  • Comment posted by big Al, today at 11:58

    Some good some bad, but leaving out our most attacking player RUBBISH. Bigger and AWJ right decision what is Tiperic still doing there !!!

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 12:03

      Blott replied:
      To be fair to Tipuric he went the full 80 last time out and snaffled a try saving turnover towards the end….

      But yes, for me I’d thank him for his service and start Reffell/Morgan at 7

      Still got Basham, Botham, Young in the queue as well

  • Comment posted by Jasdon1512, today at 11:58

    Why are we unable to Beard he has been non existent all 6 nations, also 2 7 haven't worked for us, we may get away with this against Italy but not a step forward

  • Comment posted by Blott, today at 11:57

    Gatland isn’t afraid to mix things up, Dyer over LRZ wouldn’t be my choice though…..

    …..fast back row, Wales will need to avoid being dragged into an arm wrestle

  • Comment posted by musictherapist, today at 11:57

    Great,decisive,forward thinking ....6 years is as good as yesterday!

  • Comment posted by Lead Belly, today at 11:57

    Just in time for the wooden spoon 🥄

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 11:59

      Blott replied:
      That looks like a metal one to me….. if your talking spoons I take it your in Wetherspoons at the experts bar 🍻🍻🍻

  • Comment posted by Professional Well Wisher, today at 11:56

    Wales by a couple of scores

  • Comment posted by Blott, today at 11:55

    LRZ not in starting XV, our most potent weapon !

    • Reply posted by Jukebox89, today at 12:00

      Jukebox89 replied:
      overrated, only scores in a straight line- can't do much else. Bit like Ashton.

Top Stories

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport