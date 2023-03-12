Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben Youngs scored his 41st try to cement Leicester's sixth straight win over Gloucester

Gallagher Premiership Gloucester (0) 5 Try: May Leicester (0) 26 Tries: Brown, Montoya, Youngs, Wiese Cons: Pollard 3

Leicester beat Premiership play-off rivals Gloucester at Kingsholm to move third with a fourth straight win.

Superb scramble defence from both sides kept the game scoreless in a nip-and-tuck first half.

Mike Brown's try finally broke the deadlock for Tigers after 54 minutes, and Julian Montoya's close-range score opened up a 12-0 lead.

Jonny May cut the deficit, but Ben Youngs crossed, as did Jasper Wiese to seal a bonus point with the final play.

More to follow.

Gloucester: Evans, May, Seabrook, Atkinson, Thorley, Carreras, Meehan, Rapava-Ruskin, Blake, Gotovtsev, Clarke, Alemanno, Reid, Ludlow, Ackermann.

Replacements: Walker, Elrington, Ford-Robinson, Jordan, Tuisue, Chapman, Twelvetrees, Hearle.

Sin-bin: Ludlow (68).

Leicester: Brown, Potter, Scott, Porter, Simmons, Pollard, Youngs, West, Montoya, Heyes, Wells, Snyman, Liebenberg, Cracknell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, Cronin, Hurd, Henderson, Martin, Ilione, Whiteley, Atkinson.

Sin-bin: Potter (27).

Referee: Ian Tempest