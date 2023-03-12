Close menu

Premiership: Gloucester 5-26 Leicester - Tigers up to third with fourth straight win

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben Youngs
Ben Youngs scored his 41st try to cement Leicester's sixth straight win over Gloucester
Gallagher Premiership
Gloucester (0) 5
Try: May
Leicester (0) 26
Tries: Brown, Montoya, Youngs, Wiese Cons: Pollard 3

Leicester beat Premiership play-off rivals Gloucester at Kingsholm to move third with a fourth straight win.

Superb scramble defence from both sides kept the game scoreless in a nip-and-tuck first half.

Mike Brown's try finally broke the deadlock for Tigers after 54 minutes, and Julian Montoya's close-range score opened up a 12-0 lead.

Jonny May cut the deficit, but Ben Youngs crossed, as did Jasper Wiese to seal a bonus point with the final play.

More to follow.

Gloucester: Evans, May, Seabrook, Atkinson, Thorley, Carreras, Meehan, Rapava-Ruskin, Blake, Gotovtsev, Clarke, Alemanno, Reid, Ludlow, Ackermann.

Replacements: Walker, Elrington, Ford-Robinson, Jordan, Tuisue, Chapman, Twelvetrees, Hearle.

Sin-bin: Ludlow (68).

Leicester: Brown, Potter, Scott, Porter, Simmons, Pollard, Youngs, West, Montoya, Heyes, Wells, Snyman, Liebenberg, Cracknell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, Cronin, Hurd, Henderson, Martin, Ilione, Whiteley, Atkinson.

Sin-bin: Potter (27).

Referee: Ian Tempest

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured