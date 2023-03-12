Premiership: Gloucester 5-26 Leicester - Tigers up to third with fourth straight win
|Gallagher Premiership
|Gloucester (0) 5
|Try: May
|Leicester (0) 26
|Tries: Brown, Montoya, Youngs, Wiese Cons: Pollard 3
Leicester beat Premiership play-off rivals Gloucester at Kingsholm to move third with a fourth straight win.
Superb scramble defence from both sides kept the game scoreless in a nip-and-tuck first half.
Mike Brown's try finally broke the deadlock for Tigers after 54 minutes, and Julian Montoya's close-range score opened up a 12-0 lead.
Jonny May cut the deficit, but Ben Youngs crossed, as did Jasper Wiese to seal a bonus point with the final play.
More to follow.
Gloucester: Evans, May, Seabrook, Atkinson, Thorley, Carreras, Meehan, Rapava-Ruskin, Blake, Gotovtsev, Clarke, Alemanno, Reid, Ludlow, Ackermann.
Replacements: Walker, Elrington, Ford-Robinson, Jordan, Tuisue, Chapman, Twelvetrees, Hearle.
Sin-bin: Ludlow (68).
Leicester: Brown, Potter, Scott, Porter, Simmons, Pollard, Youngs, West, Montoya, Heyes, Wells, Snyman, Liebenberg, Cracknell, Wiese.
Replacements: Clare, Cronin, Hurd, Henderson, Martin, Ilione, Whiteley, Atkinson.
Sin-bin: Potter (27).
Referee: Ian Tempest