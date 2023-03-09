Close menu

Six Nations 2023: England's Owen Farrell dropped as Marcus Smith comes in to face France

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments517

Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell
Seven years Owen Farrell's junior, Marcus Smith (right) has won 20 caps for England
Guinness Six Nations - England v France
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

England captain Owen Farrell has been replaced by Marcus Smith at fly-half for Saturday's Six Nations match against France at Twickenham.

Smith has been handed the responsibility for running the side after being a sparsely used replacement against Italy and Wales.

It is the most significant selection call of head coach Steve Borthwick's tenure.

Prop Ellis Genge will take over as captain.

"The players selected to face our visitors are again a reflection of what I see to be the right balance of personnel for the challenge we face in this game," said Borthwick.

"Owen Farrell will start the game on the bench and when he comes on, he will captain the team.

"I think it's a fantastic position to be in that I have such great fly-halves. For this game, it's the right decision to start Marcus and have Owen on the field at the end of the game.

"Owen has been brilliant - as he always is. He leads this team fantastically well, whatever role he is playing.

"Ellis Genge is a natural leader and he is someone people follow. Ellis will lead from the front with the sort of dedication and spirit that now rightly typifies this England team."

Short presentational grey line

Teams

England: Steward; Malins, Slade, Lawrence, Watson; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge (capt), George, Sinckler; Itoje, Chessum; Ludlam, Willis, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Ribbans, B Curry, Mitchell, Farrell, Arundell.

France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Aldegheri, Flament, Willemse, Cros, Ollivon, Alldritt.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Wardi, Falatea, Taofifenua, Macalou, Lucu, Moefana, Jaminet.

Short presentational grey line

Three times a British and Irish Lion and capped 104 times by England, Farrell was last left out of a full-strength England side at the start of the 2015 World Cup.

Since then he has been an ever-present, either at fly-half or centre, captaining the side since the South Africa tour in 2018.

While his form in an England shirt has been inconsistent over the past few seasons, Borthwick gave the Saracens talisman his full backing in January when naming him captain for the Six Nations campaign.

Farrell started the tournament at inside centre against Scotland, with Smith at fly-half, before reverting to the number 10 shirt for the wins against Italy and Wales.

Replacement Smith only featured for a handful of minutes against Italy and a matter of seconds in Cardiff, and when Borthwick sent him back to his club Harlequins during the fallow week it suggested he had fallen down the pecking order, especially given the return to fitness of George Ford.

But after playing a starring role in Harlequins' victory over Exeter, Smith has made a sensational return to the starting XV and lines up alongside Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade in arguably the biggest match of his career.

"He played really well and it seemed like he came back with a spring in his step, which is good for us," Farrell told BBC Sport on Tuesday.

Farrell's goalkicking, normally so reliable, has also been under scrutiny this season, and he missed four of his six attempts from the tee against Wales.

"It's been a focus (in training), but one that is trying to not overthink it, which probably became a bit of the problem in the first place," Farrell said.

"I don't think I've forgotten how to kick. So it's probably about trying not to think too much."

Asked about his role earlier in the week, Farrell said he was happy to do "whatever the team needs".

England must beat France to stay in the Six Nations title hunt, with the world's number one side Ireland lying in wait in Dublin on the final day.

World number two side France have made three changes to the side that beat Scotland in their last outing.

Dorian Aldegheri will face Genge in the scrum after replacing the suspended Mohamed Haouas at tighthead prop, while Francois Cros will start in stead of the injured Anthony Jelonch at six.

In the backs, Jonathan Danty will make his first start in the Six Nations at inside centre, with Yoram Moefana dropping to the bench.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Comments

Join the conversation

516 comments

  • Comment posted by magpie105, today at 13:43

    Best bit about this is not that Farrell has been dropped (he is a top player) but that he CAN be dropped. It was Jones major flaw as he would never change the team unless forced by injury. We have too many good players to ignore those in form

    • Reply posted by Daniel, today at 13:57

      Daniel replied:
      Nah, the best bit is definitely Farrell being dropped. That man's been made by nepotism his entire life, time he tasted some equality and humble pie.

  • Comment posted by Linalmeemow, today at 13:39

    Well what's everyone going to moan about now then?!?

    • Reply posted by 4QAll_Labour, today at 13:47

      4QAll_Labour replied:
      I blame Brexit

  • Comment posted by ic1cle, today at 13:43

    It’s taken 3 years but finally:

    No Youngs
    No Vunipola
    No Farrell at 12
    No Farrell at 10

    All credit to Steve Borthwick for having the guts.

    As good as these players were all 3 def past their sell by date now.

    • Reply posted by nick_tt, today at 13:52

      nick_tt replied:
      Guts?

      Those changes shouldve been implemented in Borthwick's first game...instead with very little competitive rugby until the WC he didnt makes the necessary changes and has wasted valuable genuine competition time....

      Even after game 1 it was obvious yet he waits until the 4th round, and the 2 toughest fixtures....is it on purpose he puts Smith in now to maybe fail against the best?

  • Comment posted by SteveF, today at 13:38

    Ballsy Mr. Borthwick. Fair play

    • Reply posted by leftfield 1066, today at 14:14

      leftfield 1066 replied:
      Ballsy would have been to eject Farrell from day 1! Next 2 games should have been a test of an embedded team, but it is now a run out for a new regime. Smith’s game is nothing like Farrells so it’s starting again really. Precious time wasted ☹️

  • Comment posted by andycas123, today at 13:44

    I like it. Would have however liked a change at no 9, Mitchell in place of JVP. This would provide a new improved change all round.

    • Reply posted by Praxisman, today at 13:52

      Praxisman replied:
      Harry Randall is the best No 9 that England can choose but he is returning from injury.

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 13:45

    Over to you Marcus....go well.

    • Reply posted by Cinamonraisenwolf, today at 13:47

      Cinamonraisenwolf replied:
      Yes, big boots to fill.

  • Comment posted by HMMurdoch, today at 13:44

    Good call. Clearly we weren't able to find any fluidity in the back line by kicking the ball away, so this is MS's chance to stake a claim in a high stakes game. If he pulls the strings and plays well, (win or lose) then he can lay claim to the 10. If not GF in in the wings, but going back to OF would be an error. We need a playmaker at 10, not a battering ram with a (currently unreliable) boot.

    • Reply posted by Thetruthhurtsmods, today at 13:52

      Thetruthhurtsmods replied:
      Smith......oh dear.

  • Comment posted by 12345, today at 13:42

    Clive Woodward wrote in a daily mail column 2 days ago that Farrell should start. Today he’s saying that smith should start

    If this selection media frenzy has proved anything it’s that scw is totally irrelevant and shouldn’t be listened to

    • Reply posted by SimonB, today at 13:58

      SimonB replied:
      To be fair, anyone reading the column in the Daily Fail probably still thinks Rob Andrew should be playing at 10...

  • Comment posted by Harleking, today at 13:43

    For the sake of having an exciting last weekend I hope England and Scotland win. Could have 3 teams on 15 points going into the final games.

    • Reply posted by McMucker, today at 13:57

      McMucker replied:
      A Scotland and a France win would have 3 teams on 15 points (assuming no losing bonus point for Ireland & bonuspoint wins for SCO & FRA), but it would also keep ENG in the hunt for the title on the final day. Doubt that's ever happened in 6N history.

  • Comment posted by Wiltshire Winger, today at 13:54

    Superbly astute move by SB
    Had to win 2 games after losing to Scotland and now up against the top two teams in world rugby he can take risks as England not favourites to win either
    If Smith comes off then SB is a great and brave coach if not it was an experiment and he can reassess for the RWC
    I hope Smith comes off- would be so good to enjoy an England performance and not just a win

    • Reply posted by TedtheFred, today at 13:56

      TedtheFred replied:
      Spot on analysis

  • Comment posted by Auntiebob, today at 13:38

    Delighted - but the irony being that it will be a cold wet day and perfect for aerial bombardment...

    • Reply posted by Des Wigwam, today at 13:51

      Des Wigwam replied:
      Conditions mean added pressure for Smith even with France as the opposition. Dropping Farrell is correct but Borthwick has left the decision a bit late though

  • Comment posted by Just_Not_Cricket, today at 13:48

    Glad that Smith has been given a chance.

    Fingers crossed Arundell gets half an hour to create some carnage.

    Good that Ribbans is on the bench too.

    • Reply posted by Fents, today at 14:45

      Fents replied:
      Or more . . . (than half an hour)

  • Comment posted by Bill Rees, today at 13:45

    Shaun Edwards the best defence coach in the World will make sure his team close down Smith. Big question is Smith strong enough against World Class players?

    • Reply posted by Thetruthhurtsmods, today at 13:52

      Thetruthhurtsmods replied:
      No, not even close to be able too.

  • Comment posted by Auntiebob, today at 13:46

    couple of minor tweaks and we're there. Mako has lost his carrying impact. VP is too slow (Care, Randall and Mitchell much better options). Wrong Ben on the bench (Earl instead of Curry)

    • Reply posted by Mike Osborn, today at 13:51

      Mike Osborn replied:
      Agree 100%, but might add Dan Cole as also being past it.

  • Comment posted by 21stone number7, today at 13:42

    Ideally, i would have had Danny Care or Randall at SH. Of the two, i would have preferred Mitchell to start. Ruck speed will decide this game. I know JvP can move the ball fast but he hasn't in recent games. Itoje has a bit to prove. Otherwise OK, bring it on.

  • Comment posted by Kathryn, today at 13:53

    I just hope Henry A gets more than 15 seconds this week.

  • Comment posted by I fought the Lawes, today at 14:06

    Still not overly sold on Smith as a starter. Lets not forget England scored 8 tries in last year's tournament with him starting 10. He's also a defensive liability, and with the size of the French backs, that is a concern. However, if he plays as he does for Quins, it'll be interesting.

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 14:10

      Trytastic replied:
      people really should look at the facts before mentioning things like defensive liability, as been proven over and over again, his defence is actually very good, look at the tackle stats vs OF for example, actually much better

  • Comment posted by Schrodingers cat, today at 13:52

    MS will need a lot of support from his backrow with all those French juggernaughts running down his channel!

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 14:30

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      They will do a bit more than just run down his channel….🫣🫣🫣

  • Comment posted by Ziltoid, today at 13:44

    Let's just hope VP can give him quick enough ball to work with.

  • Comment posted by Kicking_Kruis, today at 13:59

    I hate the phrase "dropped".. he hasn't been dropped.. he's been moved to the bench...

    • Reply posted by Cinamonraisenwolf, today at 14:11

      Cinamonraisenwolf replied:
      Correct in every way

Top Stories

Six Nations 2023

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport