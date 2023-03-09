Six Nations 2023: England's Owen Farrell dropped as Marcus Smith comes in to face France
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Guinness Six Nations - England v France
|Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.
England captain Owen Farrell has been replaced by Marcus Smith at fly-half for Saturday's Six Nations match against France at Twickenham.
Smith has been handed the responsibility for running the side after being a sparsely used replacement against Italy and Wales.
It is the most significant selection call of head coach Steve Borthwick's tenure.
Prop Ellis Genge will take over as captain.
England: Steward; Malins, Slade, Lawrence, Watson; M Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge (capt), George, Sinckler; Itoje, Chessum; Ludlam, Willis, Dombrandt.
Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Ribbans, B Curry, Mitchell, Farrell, Arundell.
More to follow.
- Simply Red's live performance at Maida Vale: Listen to all-new versions of their biggest hits and a surprising cover
- Searching for new converts in Manchester: The Mormons Are Coming follows young missionaries during their make-or-break training
Comments
Join the conversation