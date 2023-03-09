Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Guinness Six Nations - England v France Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT

England captain Owen Farrell has been replaced by Marcus Smith at fly-half for Saturday's Six Nations match against France at Twickenham.

Smith has been handed the responsibility for running the side after being a sparsely used replacement against Italy and Wales.

It is the most significant selection call of head coach Steve Borthwick's tenure.

Prop Ellis Genge will take over as captain.

England: Steward; Malins, Slade, Lawrence, Watson; M Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge (capt), George, Sinckler; Itoje, Chessum; Ludlam, Willis, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Ribbans, B Curry, Mitchell, Farrell, Arundell.

