Six Nations 2023: England's Owen Farrell dropped as Marcus Smith comes in to face France

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments0

Guinness Six Nations - England v France
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

England captain Owen Farrell has been replaced by Marcus Smith at fly-half for Saturday's Six Nations match against France at Twickenham.

Smith has been handed the responsibility for running the side after being a sparsely used replacement against Italy and Wales.

It is the most significant selection call of head coach Steve Borthwick's tenure.

Prop Ellis Genge will take over as captain.

England: Steward; Malins, Slade, Lawrence, Watson; M Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge (capt), George, Sinckler; Itoje, Chessum; Ludlam, Willis, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Ribbans, B Curry, Mitchell, Farrell, Arundell.

