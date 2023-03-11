Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jack Nowell scored his fourth try of the season as Exeter beat Newcastle

Gallagher Premiership Exeter (5) 24 Tries: Frost, Nowell, Penalty, S Simmonds Cons: Skinner Newcastle (5) 5 Try: Carreras

Exeter moved back into the play-off places after a bonus-point Premiership win over Newcastle at Sandy Park.

Newcastle dominated the first-half territory, but only had Mateo Carreras' try to show for it as Dan Frost's reply levelled the scores at the break.

A scrappy second half improved when Jack Nowell put Exeter ahead, despite the Chiefs being down to 14 men.

Exeter got a penalty try soon after before Sam Simmonds went over with nine minutes left to seal a bonus point.

The five-point win sends Exeter into fourth place in the Premiership, above Leicester on points difference, while Newcastle remain second-from-bottom.

Newcastle had a strong wind at their backs in the first half and used it to dominate territory, although they struggled to make inroads in a stout Exeter defence who were looking to make amends after a humbling 40-5 loss to Harlequins last week.

Carreras' try after 21 minutes was the only time Falcons did get through as he ended a nice four-pass move, but Exeter were level soon after when Frost was forced over from a maul for his first Chiefs score.

Exeter were dealt a blow shortly before half-time when veteran centre Ian Whitten was sin-binned for a deliberate knock-on, but Newcastle failed to capitalise as Jamie Blamire was held up short of the line.

Exeter ended up playing 20 minutes with 14 men as Aidon Davis was sin-binned almost immediately after Whitten had come back on.

But, despite having one fewer man, Exeter prospered. After multiple phases close to the Newcastle line, the Chiefs won a penalty and Nowell had the presence of mind to take a quick tap and go over as the Falcons' defence was caught napping.

Newcastle brought down a rolling Exeter maul from a 10-metre lineout to concede a penalty try after an hour, while 10 minutes later Simmonds went over from close range for the fourth try.

The Montpellier-bound British and Irish Lions back-rower thought he had got a second try soon after, but the ball was dislodged from his grasp as he dived over.

Then Mark Tampin did well to stop him in stoppage time as Exeter tried in vain to break over the Falcons' line for a fifth try.

Exeter: Hodge; Nowell (capt), Whitten, Kata, Woodburn; Skinner, S Maunder; Sio, Frost, Street, Kirsten, Dunne, Ewers, Vermeulen, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Southworth, Schickerling, Williams, Davis, J Maunder, J Simmonds, O'Loughlin

Sin-bin: Whitten (37), Davis (47)

Newcastle: Obatoyinbo; Radwan, Moroni, Orlando, Carreras; Connon, Young (capt); Brocklebank, Blamire, Palframan, Rubiolo, De Chaves, Lockwood, Chick, Fearns.

Replacements: Fletcher, Mulipola, Tampin, Dalton, Marshall, Stuart, Lucock, Stephens.

Sin-bin: Chick (61)

Referee: Tom Foley