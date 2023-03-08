Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harry Williams won the last of his 19 England caps against Scotland in the Six Nations in 2021

Exeter Chiefs prop Harry Williams is set for an extended spell out of action with a "significant" knee injury

The 31-year-old, who has 19 England caps, was hurt in last Saturday's one-sided Premiership defeat by Harlequins at Twickenham.

Chiefs director of rugby, Rob Baxter said Williams will see a surgeon to discover the extend of the damage.

"It looks as though he has got a pretty significant injury," Baxter told BBC Radio Devon.

He added: "We're obviously still a little bit early but the scans aren't good, he's got to see a surgeon and that will obviously give us a bit more of an idea."

Williams sustained the injury to his left knee just 18 minutes into Big Game 14 and had to be replaced by Marcus Street, making his own return from injury, at tight-head.

Williams moved to Exeter from Jersey Reds in 2015 and has made 163 appearances, helping the Chiefs win two Premiership titles and the Heineken Champions Cup.