Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ospreys' Llien Morgan returns on the wing for Wales after missing the England defeat

Under-20 Six Nations: Italy v Wales Venue: Stadio Comunale Di Manigo, Treviso Date: Friday, 10 March Kick-off: 19:15 GMT Coverage : Live on S4C and the BBC iPlayer

Wales Under-20s have made five changes to the side beaten by England for the Under-20 Six Nations game against Italy in Treviso on Friday.

Bryn Bradley replaces Harri Ackerman at inside centre and Llien Morgan returns on the wing in place of Oli Andrew.

Lucas De La Rua starts in the back row alongside the recalled Morgan Morse, with Mackenzie Martin and Luca Giannini missing out.

In the front row, prop Tomas Pritchard is in for Ellis Fackrell.

"Italy have the strongest scrum in the tournament without a doubt," said Wales Under-20 coach Byron Hayward.

"If we can get parity up front and tighten defensively behind, we can beat Italy. I think we can beat any team in this tournament, but we have got to get all our nuts and bolts right."

Wales, like Italy, are still searching for a first win in this year's competition.

They lost 44-27 to Ireland and 18-17 in Scotland before England ran out 37-21 winners in Colwyn Bay on 24 February.

Italy have been beaten 32-25 by England and 44-27 by Ireland after losing their opening game 28-27 to France.

Wales lost 27-20 to Italy in last year's Under-20 Six Nations, although they did triumph when the two nations last met at this level, in the 2022 Under-20 Summer Series.

Wales Under-20s: Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby); Harri Houston (Ospreys), Louie Hennessey (Bath Rugby), Bryn Bradley (Harlequins), Llien Morgan (Ospreys); Dan Edwards (Ospreys), Archie Hughes (Scarlets); Dylan Kelleher-Griffiths (Dragons), Sam Scarfe (Dragons), Tomas Pritchard (Scarlets), Liam Edwards (Ospreys), Jonny Green (Harlequins), Ryan Woodman (Dragons, capt), Lucas De La Rua (Cardiff Rugby), Morgan Morse (Ospreys).

Replacements: Lewis Morgan (Scarlets), Josh Morse (Scarlets), Louis Fletcher (Ospreys), Luca Giannini (Scarlets), Gwilym Evans (Cardiff Rugby), Che Hope (Dragons), Iwan Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs), Jac Davies (Scarlets)