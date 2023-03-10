Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Marcus Smith (right) starts at fly-half for England for the first time since the opening defeat to Scotland in place of captain Owen Farrell (left)

Guinness Six Nations: England v France Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

England will attempt to keep their Six Nations title hopes alive at Twickenham on Saturday by beating 2022 champions and fellow title contenders France.

Head coach Steve Borthwick has made the biggest call of his brief reign to date in dropping captain Owen Farrell in favour of Marcus Smith at fly-half.

France have not won a Six Nations match at Twickenham since 2005, while they lost their last away game in Ireland.

The visitors, however, have won 15 of their last 16 Test matches.

Six Nations title hopes at stake

Both sides have lost one match so far this Six Nations and another loss would rule them out of winning the title.

Whichever side wins needs to do so with a bonus point to ensure the title race goes to the final round of matches on 18 March.

If the winning side fails to collect the extra point, Ireland can clinch the championship on Sunday with a bonus-point win over Scotland at Murrayfield.

England team news

Smith's selection is England's only change from the starting XV that defeated Wales in round three and marks a sharp turnaround in fortunes after the fly-half was released from the England squad to play for Harlequins last weekend.

He subsequently starred in the rout of Exeter at Twickenham last Saturday and now starts for England for the first time since the opening defeat against Scotland.

There is one further change on the bench, with second row David Ribbans replacing the injured Courtney Lawes.

Prop forward Ellis Genge, nicknamed 'Baby Rhino' because of his powerful running with the ball, leads England, although Borthwick has said Farrell will resume captaincy duties when he comes off the bench.

France team news

France make three changes following their victory against Scotland in round three.

Dorian Aldegheri replaces the suspended Mohamed Haouas at tight-head prop, while Francois Cros comes in for injured flanker Anthony Jelonch.

Inside centre Jonathan Danty makes his first start of the tournament in place of Yoram Moefana after recovering from a knee injury.

Commentator's notes

Andrew Cotter: It's been quite a fortnight for Marcus Smith, who has gone from a few seconds on the pitch against Wales to exile from the squad and now to starring role, replacing Owen Farrell at fly-half.

His skills are undoubted but the conditions and the pressure on Saturday will be a severe test of game management.

France, meanwhile, have yet to find top gear and are now missing key forwards at tight-head prop and open-side flanker, but do have powerful centre Jonathan Danty back in the line-up.

On neutral ground Les Bleus would start as favourites, but the Twickenham factor is significant, given that France have not won there in the Six Nations since 2005.

And while both sides will be looking to maintain slim hopes of the title, such is the cross-Channel rivalry, 'Le Crunch' has always been a game which could stand alone.

Six Nations: Borthwick on England's change of captain for France game

View from both camps

England head coach Steve Borthwick: "Owen Farrell will start the game on the bench and when he comes on he will captain the team.

"I think it's a fantastic position to be in that I have such great fly-halves. For this game it's the right decision to start Marcus and have Owen on the field at the end of the game.

"Owen has been brilliant as he always is. He leads this team fantastically well whatever role he is playing.

"Ellis Genge is a natural leader and he is someone people follow."

France head coach Fabien Galthie on selecting powerful ball carrier Jonathan Danty: "I bumped into Jonathan this morning and I said 'I'm sure the journalists are going to ask something about you. Do you have something to say?'.

"His response was short, he said he was keen. With that he said everything. We understood all he needed to say."

Line-ups

England: 15-Steward, 14-Malins, 13-Slade, 12-Lawrence, 11-Watson; 10-Smith, 9-Van Poortvliet; 1-Genge (capt), 2-George, 3-Sinckler, 4-Itoje, 5-Chessum, 6-Ludlam, 7-Willis, 8-Dombrandt

Replacements: 16-Walker, 17-M Vunipola, 18-Cole, 19-Ribbands, 20-B Curry, 21-Mitchell, 22-Farrell, 23-Arundell

France: 15-Ramos; 14-Penaud, 13-Fickou, 12-Danty, 11-Dumortier; 10-Ntamack, 9-Dupont (capt); 1-Baille, 2-Marchand, 3-Aldegheri, 4-Flament, 5-Willemse, 6-Cros, 7-Ollivon, 8-Alldritt

Replacements: 16-Mauvaka, 17-Wardi, 18-Falatea, 19-Taofifenua, 20-Macalou, 21-Lucu, 22-Moefana, 23-Jaminet

Match facts

Head-to-head

France have not won a Six Nations match at Twickenham since an 18-17 victory in 2005.

England have triumphed in the last nine meetings at Twickenham in all competitions.

England

England have won their last two Six Nations matches by margins of 10 points or more. They haven't won three consecutive championship matches by double-figure margins since 2009-10.

However, England could lose two Six Nations matches at Twickenham in the same year for the first time.

They have made 14 off-loads - the fewest of any nation.

France

France have won 15 of their last 16 Tests (L1) and seven of their last eight in the Six Nations (L1).

They have scored the opening try in 26 of their past 33 Test matches since 2020.

France's tackle evasion rate of 31% is the highest of any side in this year's Six Nations.

Match officials

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)

Touch judges: Jaco Peyper (South Africa) & Andrea Piardi (Italy)

TMO: Brett Cronan (Australia)