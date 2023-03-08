Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Temo Mayanavanua has earned four Test caps for Fiji

Northampton Saints have signed Fiji lock Temo Mayanavanua from Lyon before the 2023-24 season.

The 25-year-old has spent three seasons in France's top flight, making 55 appearances for Lyon in domestic and European competitions.

Mayanavanua also previously featured for Northland in New Zealand's National Provincial Championship,.

"The tempo of the Premiership is something that really excites me," Mayanavanua told the club website.

"I've learned a lot over the last two years in France, particularly around playing in a more physical competition - coming to Europe from New Zealand, it is a completely different ball game.

"I can bring some physicality with me, I believe Northampton will be a fantastic place for me to develop both aspects of my game."

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson feels Northampton "can get plenty more out" of the lock.

"He has played consistently and is enthusiastic about doing a lot of the ugly stuff which doesn't necessarily get noticed," Dowson said.