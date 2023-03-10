Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Wales aim to avoid new world low in Rome against Italy

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugbycomments25

Six Nations 2023: You can't coach experience - Wales coach Gatland
Six Nations: Italy v Wales
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off:14:15 GMT
Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

A potential Wooden Spoon decider for Wales against Italy in Rome. And the visitors are the underdogs.

Not something that would have been thought possible for Wales during Warren Gatland's first 12-year stint in charge.

But that is the reality facing the visitors this Saturday in the Eternal City.

Wales have found themselves battling more often than not for Six Nations trophies over the last 20 years.

Now they find themselves hoping to avoid finishing bottom of the table.

The tournament was expanded from the Five Nations in 2000 to accommodate the Italians, who have since propped up the standings on 17 occasions, compared to Scotland four times and Wales and France once.

It is 20 years since Wales experienced such ignominy, when Steve Hansen was in charge.

The prospect remains a real possibility unless they can defeat the hosts at the Stadio Olimpico.

Avoiding a new low

Wales are aiming to avoid a clean sweep of Six Nations defeats for the first time since 2003.

In the two decades since, Wales have won four Grand Slams and five Six Nations titles and reached two World Cup semi-finals, mostly during Gatland's first tenure.

Now at the start of his second spell in charge after he returned by taking over from fellow New Zealander Wayne Pivac, Wales have no points from three matches.

Six Nations table

It is more than a year since Wales won a game in this tournament and they head to Rome following losses to Ireland, Scotland and England.

Three convincing defeats, no bonus points, only three tries scored and 12 conceded. The damning statistics don't lie.

A sequence of 12 defeats in 15 matches has seen Wales slip to 10th in the world rugby rankings, a lowly position they have held only twice before.

Wales will drop out of the top 10 for the first time since the rankings were introduced in 2003 if they suffer defeat against Italy and could even drop as low as 13th.

There have been poorer sides than this Welsh class of 2023. Some of the 1980s and 1990s squads, spring to mind.

But Gatland's team will not want to become the lowest-placed Wales side since ranking records began.

Dominant Wales, but damaging defeats

Wales have dominated the head-to-head fixture against Italy with 27 wins in 31 games, but it is often the defeats that are remembered.

There were Six Nations losses in 2003 and 2007 at the old Stadio Flaminio venue and the famous 2022 defeat in Cardiff.

The first defeat 20 years ago was marked by an infamous smile from captain Colin Charvis - captured by the television cameras - as he sat on the bench after being replaced.

It led to a Welsh newspaper poll ridiculously placing him as the second most-hated man in the world between Saddam Hussein and Osama Bin Laden.

Four years later, Gareth Jenkins' side also fell foul of the Italians and English referee Chris White, who stopped Wales from taking a late line-out close to the hosts' line.

White blew the final whistle despite telling captain Gareth Thomas and fly-half James Hook seconds beforehand they had time to kick the ball to the corner and attempt a match-winning try.

Wales have since won their last seven matches in Rome, but last year came the first away win for Italy in Cardiff which ended a 36-game Six Nations losing streak for the Azzurri stretching back to 2015.

Full-back Ange Capuozzo made the memorable break that led to Edoardo Padovani's last-gasp try, converted by Paulo Garbisi, which ended Italy's seven-year Six Nations losing streak and sparked wild celebrations. For Italy at least.

Gatland unbeaten record, Italy chase Rome win

Six Nations 2023: BBC pundit Sam Warburton needs to 'apologise to Italians'

Gatland boasted a perfect record of 11 wins against Italy in his first stint in charge of Wales, with 10 Six Nations successes and a World Cup warm-up victory in 2015.

That was exactly his record against Scotland, though, before Wales suffered a record defeat against Gregor Townsend's side in February at Murrayfield.

Italy are chasing a first home win in 10 years in the tournament with the last victory in Rome coming against Ireland in March 2013, just a month after they had also beaten France at the Stadio Olimpico.

Italy now have a settled side with only one enforced change from the team that was beaten Italy with Tommaso Allan replacing the injured Capuozzo.

The Azzurri include Welsh-speaking scrum-half Stephen Varney, son of former Neath flanker Adrian, who will once again be taking on the land of his birth after qualifying for Italy through his grandparents.

In contrast, Gatland has not opted for any consistency in selection with six changes for Italy, after making five and nine alterations respectively in his previous choices.

There have now been three different half-back, front row and back row trios in four games as the Wales coach struggles to find his regular starting side.

Only captain Ken Owens, wing Josh Adams, centre Joe Hawkins and lock Adam Beard will have started the four matches.

This contrast has been evident in the tournament because while both sides have lost three games, Kieran Crowley's Italy have looked more threatening and cohesive.

They were close in Rome to toppling Ireland and France, the top two ranked sides in the world currently. So they will more than fancy their chances against Wales.

Off the field issues

'A hugely emotional time'

Problems off the field have followed Wales around also with Gatland pointing out he believes a major split within the Wales camp undermined their Six Nations display against England.

Wales' top players threatened not to play in their last game on 25 February in protest at the continued financial uncertainty within Welsh rugby, before the side took the field.

Gatland revealed a strong divide within the senior squad over potential strike action continued on to the pitch.

Captain Owens says the decision was democratic, but admitted it had been a hugely emotional time for the players.

The hooker insisted the Wales squad were now solely concentrating on Rome.

Time out of Wales might also help the squad from having to cope with what Owens describes as the "goldfish bowl of Welsh rugby".

Rather than returning to Cardiff, Gatland's side will travel to Nice after their stay in the Italian capital.

They will then make their way up to Paris for the final match against France on Saturday, 18 March.

Wales will do so relieved and perhaps buoyed by a much-needed victory over Italy or glumly staring a Six Nations clean sweep of defeats in the face.

The stakes are high in Rome this weekend.

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by Hopalongprop, today at 00:38

    Another bbc prompted melodramatic HYS then! It really isn't so bleak. Keep on reading about there being no talent coming - utter rubbish - loads of exciting new players. Read that welsh rugby is broken - we've just experienced the best 20 years since the 70s & that's with the WRU bumbling about - imagine how good we'll be once they get their act together.

  • Comment posted by Plastic Sam, today at 00:37

    It's hard to say, but Wales need to lose to Italy to emphasise the massive problems within welsh rugby. The clubs will not give in easily to the changes neccessary to take the game forward, but with a loss in Rome it will make those changes more palitable

  • Comment posted by MB, today at 00:27

    Wales a proud rugby nation in need of a rebuild at grassroots level.

    Hope this comment meets with the approval of the Daily Mail and Tory Party, or the moderator might pull it.

  • Comment posted by Question of Sport fan pre-2021, today at 00:18

    Not been the best few months for Welsh sport with the Qatar football flop, Gerwyn Price's ear defender meltdown and this shower of a XV.

  • Comment posted by MoreClaretThanBlue, today at 00:13

    Wales have produced some wonderful talent over the years but the WRU suits seem incapable of developing a sustainable plan for the future. Its a shame, and I think it's going to take many years to rectify. Until then we'll have to enjoy the odd wizard that comes to the fore despite the WRU.

  • Comment posted by Reddevil1976, at 23:49 10 Mar

    This is precisely why, as a proud Welshman, I dumped them after the Scotland debacle. I’m happy with my new team ranked 3rd. Welsh Rugby is finished hence why I dumped them.

    • Reply posted by Liverpallblackcaps, at 23:53 10 Mar

      Liverpallblackcaps replied:
      Can’t be that ‘Proud’ if you are a fair weather fan. They don’t need fans like you anyways. You won’t be missed.

  • Comment posted by Ruckedout, at 23:48 10 Mar

    Look, be it win or lose Welsh rugby is at a point where changes will impact on the future of the game in and outside Wales. Every team with limited resources will have highs and lows. So get behind the boys, in 4 years time we will be a force to recon with.

  • Comment posted by Dean, at 23:45 10 Mar

    It's clear Gatland doesn't know who his best players are, his starting XV, his bench, what attacking strategy to adopt, what defensive style to adopt, which players are now too old, or what overall strategy Wales should be playing. He's made TWENTY changes in just 4 games, with players getting dropped, others starting, before reversing course. No logic, no pattern, no clue.

  • Comment posted by farz, at 23:43 10 Mar

    Check out the U20 6N table to see what the future of Welsh rugby looks like.

    They haven't even reached the top half of the U20 6 nations for 6 years.

  • Comment posted by Assynt, at 23:37 10 Mar

    I fear this may be a really tough match for Wales....Italy have played really well during this tournament & deserve a win based on their performances. This may be a tournament too far for some of Wales' players...but Welsh Rugby will be back...hopefully soon.

  • Comment posted by Bluebird63, at 23:36 10 Mar

    Hilarious, WRU ruined Welsh Rugby years ago. Why would we care if Italy beat us and we get low ranking. The governing body are still ignoring their problems. Except people don't like paying to watch provincial rugby dross. Open your eyes , listen with your ears and allow pride, passion and entertainment return back to the game

    • Reply posted by Ruckedout, at 23:54 10 Mar

      Ruckedout replied:
      Well put.

  • Comment posted by Bendtner_52, at 23:36 10 Mar

    Wales are underdogs… and yet every single bookie has them as favs to win.

    • Reply posted by Dead simple, at 23:45 10 Mar

      Dead simple replied:
      That sounds like a contradiction Nicolas.

  • Comment posted by farz, at 23:36 10 Mar

    Was always going to happen. Even the championship win in 2021 was obviously papering over cracks that were obvious to all but the most one eyed supporter.

    The WRU have neglected the grassroots game for too long, thinking the national team would keep on winning even without good structures underneath. Just more evidence of their rank amateurism.

  • Comment posted by Gaz, at 23:14 10 Mar

    World rankings dont matter. Wales need to focus on developing talent and having a team of 40 really good players. The club problem is hurting wales and they need the talent pipeline.

    • Reply posted by Bendtner_52, at 23:37 10 Mar

      Bendtner_52 replied:
      40? Perhaps try to get to 4 and then build from there.

  • Comment posted by Chesse, at 23:01 10 Mar

    Wales don't have to worry about Italy. It's Portugal in the World Cup they need to worry about.

    • Reply posted by G-Dog, at 23:12 10 Mar

      G-Dog replied:
      Chesse 23:01
      ~
      Wales shouldn't worry about either; they need to concentrate on their own game, get settled with a selection and cut out the errors.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured