Corbin Thunder is qualified to play as a British player in the Premiership

Newcastle Falcons have signed hooker Corbin Thunder, who was left without a club when Wasps entered administration.

Thunder, 19, was born in South Africa but qualifies as British through his paternal grandparents. He has signed a contract until the end of next season.

He has been training with the Sharks in his home city of Durban and can play for Newcastle immediately.

"This chance at Newcastle Falcons feels like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Thunder told the club website.

Thunder attended Maritzburg College in Natal, the school that produced cricketers Jonty Rhodes and Kevin Pietersen.

"Corbin offers plenty in the way of ball-carrying and his work around the field," said Newcastle head coach Dave Walder.

"He's a talented young player who has had a brief taste of a Premiership environment at Wasps, and shows a lot of promise."

Thunder came on as a late replacement in Wasps' Premiership Cup tie against the Falcons in September and made 15 tackles in 17 minutes.