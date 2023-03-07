Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Cross has not played since suffering a knee injury when on Wales Sevens duty in July 2022

Ospreys flanker Sam Cross says the loss of the region would be "devastating" amid speculation about a potential merger with Ealing Trailfinders.

Cross says Ospreys' players have been told the Welsh region are among a number of sides Ealing have approached.

It is understood the idea of a merger has been discussed, with some reports suggesting an agreement is close.

"There's obviously a lot of people's livelihoods at stake, not just players," said 30-year-old Cross.

"People we work with on a daily basis - staff members, people in the stadium, people in the community teams. It's bigger than just players.

"Then for the fans. Speaking to fans, the Ospreys' supporters' club on the weekend, you could sense they are anxious and the stress caused by the rumours.

"It would be devastating."

Ealing won the English Championship last year but were denied promotion to the Premiership because their ground was not big enough.

They are again top of the second tier this season, but were told last month they will not be eligible to go up.

Ealing's situation, combined with the ongoing financial uncertainty in Welsh rugby - and questions over whether four regions are sustainable - has led to rumours the London club could join forces with Ospreys and play in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Ealing and Ospreys have so far declined to comment, as have the Rugby Football Union, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and the URC.

"What we have been told is that Ealing approached a number of clubs and the Ospreys were one of the clubs they approached," two-cap Wales international Cross told BBC Wales' Scrum V podcast.

"But as for anything being agreed, we have been told there's no substance behind that."

Ospreys finished ninth in the URC last season, higher than fellow Welsh regions Cardiff, Dragons and Scarlets.

They are 13th in the current table - above two of the other three Welsh regions - and will face Saracens in the Heineken Champions Cup in April having overcome French champions Montpellier and English title holders Leicester Tigers in the group stage.

Ospreys saw 14 players named in the Wales squad for this year's Six Nations, more than any other team.

"The Ospreys have been Wales' most successful region, flying the flag in the Champions Cup this season, winners of the Welsh Shield last year," Cross said.

"And for the national squad, Ospreys have definitely been the best supplier of players.

"I find it crazy that it's always the Ospreys that are linked with 'they are the region that has to go'.

"It's the old 'they haven't got their own stadium, they haven't their own training base' - it's a never-ending cycle."

Having joined Ospreys in 2017, Cross was present when they were linked with a merger with Scarlets four years ago.

He says memories of what happened then mean there are "trust issues" for players as they wait for news on the future set-up of the game in Wales.

"When the Scarlets merger happened we were told no [it is not happening]," Cross said.

"And then months later we found out it was very, very close to happening."

Former Wales and GB Sevens player Cross' Ospreys contract expires in June and he is one of a host of players wondering what future they have in the Welsh professional game.

WRU acting chief executive Nigel Walker has said maintaining four regions remains the aim of the governing body, with a six-year agreement between the union and Cardiff, Ospreys, Dragons and Scarlets close to being signed.

However, squad sizes are set to be cut next season in a bid to reduce costs.

Cross accepts he will not play again this season having been out since July 2022 with a cruciate ligament injury.

"There is no denying the uncertainty is on the boys' minds every day. You don't go in any day and the talk isn't about contracts, money, what people are going to be doing next year, worry about injury, mergers.

"I am injured at the moment. You feel for the boys having to go out there and perform at the weekend."