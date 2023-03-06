Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Should foreign-based players be picked for England?

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments153

Luke Cowan-Dickie runs with the ball for England
Luke Cowan-Dickie will play in France after the 2023 World Cup

As concern over English rugby union's finances has grown over the past year, several players have decided to earn a living abroad instead.

Premiership salaries have been squeezed after the cap was reduced by £1.4m to £5m from the 2021-22 season and, although it is set to return to its former level from 2024-25, players are seeking better pay elsewhere.

Rugby Football Union rules do not allow players based abroad to be selected for England - but an exception was made for former Wasps and Worcester players after those clubs folded.

The intention of the rule - which was introduced in 2011 - is to protect the quality of the English league by ensuring the best English players play in it, and give the RFU more control and better access to England or potential England players.

Head coach Steve Borthwick urged a rethink of the policy so that he could have his pick of all those qualified to play for England and said discussions on the matter were "ongoing".

With the help of former England internationals Ugo Monye and Danny Care, here is a look at some of the key issues around selecting overseas players as well as some possible solutions.

Why are more players going abroad?

As Care points out on the Rugby Union Daily podcast, many Premiership clubs are in "dire straits" financially.

Wasps followed Worcester into administration in October 2022 and they are not the only clubs struggling to bounce back after Covid-19.

Money flooded into English rugby union following a home World Cup in 2015, but the landscape is different now.

"Sadly for a whole number of reasons, rugby players are going to have to accept that their market value has changed," explains BBC rugby union correspondent Chris Jones.

"A rugby player might have to accept that where they were once a £200,000 player they are now a £100,000 player."

As a result, several players have agreed moves to France that will likely mean avoiding taking a pay cut.

Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie and back row Sam Simmonds are heading to Montpellier at the end of the season - after the World Cup - while Northampton lock David Ribbans will join Toulon and Harlequins centre Joe Marchant has set up a move to Stade Francais.

With the current England selection rules, this means they are putting their international careers on hold.

"They are having to make the call financially over playing for England," Jones adds.

Why should the RFU change its rule?

Monye says that 10 years ago he would have been "totally against" players at overseas clubs representing England, but adds that "exceptional circumstances" with Covid-19 and the salary cap being reduced means a rethink is needed.

The RFU has already said that players like Jack Willis - who was forced to move to Toulouse after Wasps went into administration - can be picked for England given the circumstances of his move abroad.

Both Monye and Care believe the selection rule could be relaxed for a short-term period until English rugby gets back on its feet financially.

"I just don't think our game at the moment can keep hold of all its England international players - we just don't have the finances to do it," Monye said.

"Steve Borthwick's job is to select the very best players. With so many heading to France, he perhaps has lost some of that ability to do that.

"If it's for two years until the salary cap goes back up then I think that would be a really good compromise."

Another consideration for the RFU is whether to have a minimum cap rule.

After a dispute between Welsh players and rugby bosses, the minimum number of caps a player must have to be eligible for Wales selection when based abroad has been reduced from 60 to 25.

Care believes that, if the RFU rule does change, there should be a similar policy in place to keep the "best young players" in England.

However, Monye says it should be on a "case-by-case" basis. For example, Monye believes as one of England's stars, full-back Freddie Steward would perhaps be given more leeway than young scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet, who has much more competition for his starting spot.

What would be the benefits and downsides for players?

Care says that given the injury risk in such a physical sport, some players might not think it is worth doing for a reduced salary.

Lawyers representing more than 185 former rugby union players have begun legal proceedings against governing bodies the Rugby Football Union, the Welsh Rugby Union and World Rugby over brain damage suffered by their clients.

"I'll always be an advocate that players should look after themselves because I have seen this game destroy a lot of people," Care says.

"If you are a tight-head prop having to put your neck and back under that much pressure day in, day out and someone says they can only offer you 40% of what they have been... I don't think it's worth it to potentially have the life-changing issues that a lot of these big forwards will have when they stop playing."

While playing in France offers financial benefits, it may also come with extra game-time during international windows.

Scotland star Finn Russell played for French side Racing 92 against Toulouse on Sunday, a week before he will represent his country in a Six Nations crunch match against Ireland.

In England, Premiership players have been able to remain in camp with the national side but Willis was not selected for their Six Nations opener after missing some training because he was still with Toulouse.

Monye says plays must "understand the risk involved in potentially going to France" because "you lose some of that protection".

Comments

Join the conversation

153 comments

  • Comment posted by boingy, today at 06:31

    All eligible players should be, well, eligible. There may even be an advantage to it. Players who play in different countries will pick up different skills and techniques. It's crazy to limit the choice available to the selectors.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 06:23

    Of course. Nobody ever stopped football players being selected. Rugby, yet again making its own life difficult.

  • Comment posted by Rénbeaudach, today at 06:20

    it's a completely backwards idea in the first place with no place in modern professional sport
    let players play for clubs that will pay them what they deserve without having to worry about their international career, and let England pick their best possible squad without making the mistake of leaving some of the best players in Europe behind

  • Comment posted by David, today at 06:48

    Of course foreign based players should be picked. England football do so, with Bellingham a prime example. You ply your trade where you want to, and where it's going to improve your skills, and make you financially sound to support your family, as Rugby is a relatively short career. We are missing out on some really good players by keeping this archaic rule!

  • Comment posted by Risty, today at 06:32

    They have always selected non-english players playing in England and passed them off as English, so it seems daft not to select actual English players playing in France.

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 07:15

      Trytastic replied:
      Like?

  • Comment posted by libul, today at 06:18

    Yes its daft not to pick your best team just because a player may play their rugby abroad.

  • Comment posted by Mr Logic, today at 06:30

    Doh. Pick your best team for goodness sake. No debate to be had.

  • Comment posted by NOYB, today at 06:28

    Change the rules to reflect the changed financial reality. No player should have to choose between his livelihood and playing for his country. This is not a difficult decision.

  • Comment posted by Bill Oz, today at 06:37

    It was pressure from the Premiership that brought this about. They did not want to see their star players playing abroad. Premiership clubs are currently struggling to keep their star players and stay under the salary cap. Ideally, central contracts for England players would be the answer but could the RFU afford them? So yes, England players should be allowed to play abroad.

    • Reply posted by Chris P, today at 07:44

      Chris P replied:
      I think that if the RFU want to control where the 30 best players play their rugby then central contracts is the only way you get someone to stay in the Premiership

  • Comment posted by Friendlee, today at 06:23

    Of course! Silly question 🙄

    • Reply posted by Chewywright, today at 07:15

      Chewywright replied:
      Totally agree. Shame the myopic leaders at the RFU can’t see it too.

  • Comment posted by Karen, today at 07:14

    Yes. If you can pick a South African player because they have been in the country 3 years then denying English players the opportunity to play abroad is a mockery.

    • Reply posted by Gurney, today at 07:32

      Gurney replied:
      They're not denying the English players the opportunity to play abroad, the RFU has said that they can't play for England when they play abroad.

  • Comment posted by MKMAT, today at 06:40

    Should foreign based players be picked to play for England?

    YES if they are good enough.

    Rugby Union administration needs to wake up to the real world. If the RFU cannot market the Prem to encourage more money, viewers, sponsors, etc then it needs to employ people who can.

    • Reply posted by DAVID McKAY, today at 06:53

      DAVID McKAY replied:
      I am surprised that England's play in England or you won't play for us rules were not challenged under the same restraint of trade rules that allowed the Packer cricket rebels back into test cricket.

  • Comment posted by Gerald Wylie, today at 06:26

    Yes they should. Where you ply your professional trade should not impact representation on your country. Understand the motivation for the rule but not doing rugby a lot of favours.

    • Reply posted by Emma, today at 07:02

      Emma replied:
      Where you play does impact representing “your” country that’s how foreign born players qualify to play for England - by playing here for a few years. If an uncapped English player played in France for a number of years they would become eligible to play for the French.

  • Comment posted by Daventry pirate , today at 06:37

    Pick the best team regardless of what country they play in.

  • Comment posted by Mickey, today at 06:50

    If your happy to field foreign players to represent England, seems madness to punish English men
    trying to earn a living

    • Reply posted by DailyMaleReader, today at 07:41

      DailyMaleReader replied:
      Not only England!

  • Comment posted by Tacca, today at 06:29

    Yes

    Can you imagine handing every other country such a huge advantage over you and for what?

    • Reply posted by Chris P, today at 07:49

      Chris P replied:
      Most of the test nations have the rule, whether in the form that England or Wales have it

  • Comment posted by Me, today at 06:16

    Yes

  • Comment posted by Onefromthemodem, today at 06:37

    From the view of an RL, football and general sports fan that casually follows RU this is a ludicrous question.

    You pick your best team. If players play in other leagues they have greater experience of their opponents. If there were only 3 or 4 teams (like Wales?) perhaps you could argue you are picking payers that play together - there aren't, you're not.

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 06:35

    What idiot thought this was a going idea in the first place?

  • Comment posted by theoracleofdelphi, today at 06:35

    Yes, of course. Only the blazers at HQ would imagine this rule is anything but ridiculous.

