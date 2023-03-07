Close menu

Six Nations 2023: England's Courtney Lawes to miss France game with injury

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments48

Courtney Lawes
Courtney Lawes made his first England appearance of the Steve Borthwick era from the bench against Wales
Guinness Six Nations - England v France
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Vice-captain Courtney Lawes will miss England's Six Nations match against France on Saturday with a shoulder injury.

Lawes made his return off the bench against Wales but has now been hit by another setback.

Meanwhile, fly-half Marcus Smith has been retained in the 27-man squad, with George Ford returning to Sale.

It means Smith is set to feature against the French despite being released from camp last week.

England squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis.

Backs: Henry Arundell, Owen Farrell, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Alex Mitchell, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson.

Comments

Join the conversation

50 comments

  • Comment posted by Paul Offer, today at 17:05

    not sure why ManuTuilagi is in the 27 - has not played since his red card, and was not playing well before it.

  • Comment posted by TommyTommy, today at 17:05

    You can comment on a rugby game which is fine but you can't comment on a man standing for election to the post of first minister who states
    that a biological man who dresses up as a woman and claims to be a woman is a woman.
    Very odd

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 17:04

    Lesson to be learned. We shouldn’t take any notice of headlines. Marcus sent back home, poor lad, and all that! Borthwick did explain the reason.
    Bad news on Lawes.
    Bets on starting Marcus? I say he won’t.

  • Comment posted by MAN Of The Match, today at 17:04

    No big loss, with over 1.3 million players to choose from we have plenty of other plodders to replace him with - many of whom aren't walking yellow/red cards like Lawes is.

  • Comment posted by Greatleapforward, today at 17:02

    Got to feel for Lawes, hope he gets to play 100 games for England, great player and comes across as a top bloke. Be gutted for him if injury denies him 100 caps.

  • Comment posted by dg, today at 17:02

    I fought manu was still banned what is he doing there

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:05

      SD replied:
      You fought Manu? Have you still got all your teeth?

      Serious answer, yes he is banned but retained to help defence and tackling etc.

  • Comment posted by ExChief, today at 16:56

    Smith to start. Shame for Lawes as I always think he is 100% committed. Ollie Lawrence, by the way, like he has played for years in the England shirt.

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 16:52

    Start with Smith at 10 with Lawrence at 12 and Marchant at 13

    You know it makes sense !

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 17:02

      Justfacts replied:
      Smith 😆 🤣 😂 😹

  • Comment posted by ACM1, today at 16:50

    Smith should start. Farrell on the bench at the most. There is no threat from Farrell, he’s an easy mark - he’s never going to run or make a break and his kicking has been poor too. At least with Smith you have a chance of attacking. Going to be tough for England to get a result this weekend

  • Comment posted by Dandare, today at 16:47

    Why is Farrell still there

    • Reply posted by Newbie, today at 16:50

      Newbie replied:
      Because he's the captain!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Lead Belly, today at 16:47

    They were going to get battered anyway.

    • Reply posted by geddy, today at 16:51

      geddy replied:
      Like France battered Italy, Ireland and Scotland, I don't think so.

  • Comment posted by 3lions, today at 16:46

    Shame for Lawes but wouldn't change back row or locks at mo. Quality though.

    Smith was always going to come back, let's hope he's starting though. With 2 centres at centre please Steve!!

  • Comment posted by buzz123, today at 16:45

    Would love to see something like this:
    1 Genge
    2 George
    3 Sinckler
    4 Itoje
    5 Chessum
    6 Willis
    7 Earle
    8 Ludlam
    9 Van Poortvliet
    10 Smith
    11 Arundell
    12 Tuilagi
    13 Lawrence
    14 Watson
    15 Steward
    16 Walker
    17 Cole
    18 Vunipola
    19 Ribbans
    20 Dombrandt
    21 Mitchell
    22 Farrell
    23 Malins

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 16:48

      SD replied:
      Apart from Manu not available as banned?

  • Comment posted by ic1cle, today at 16:45

    Smith or Ford retained doesn’t really matter if either is only afforded 15 seconds.

    What 90% of the country wants to see is Smith start. Yes Exeter weren’t the greatest opposition at the weekend but Smith offered absolutely everything Farrell doesnt. Class performance.

    • Reply posted by 3lions, today at 16:49

      3lions replied:
      It'd be an interesting poll, I'd say 95%. Possibly 96.

  • Comment posted by johnjones, today at 16:43

    We need to really go after the French with pace and turn them around as often as we can. I’d start with King Marcus, JVP, Lawrence and Arundell. Faz on the bench. We need speed and guile. It’s what the French would least expect.

    • Reply posted by chatsy, today at 16:47

      chatsy replied:
      From us, yes!

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 16:42

    A couple of interesting selections to make then. Mitchell has been great from the bench. Smith surely pushing for another start now. Do we plod on with Malins. Can Slade actually show up in attack please.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 16:46

      SD replied:
      If Smith starts we get Farrell at 12 which is definitely not good!
      Unless Farrell injured he'll be in team, rightly or wrongly as he's capt and I cannot see Borthwick not picking him.
      Farrell starts but hopefully Smith gets at least 30 mins off bench at 10 with Lawrence at 12.

  • Comment posted by StrangerThingsHasHappened, today at 16:42

    Smith should start… he played an excellent game at the weekend that demolished Exeter.

  • Comment posted by Toast, today at 16:41

    With Smith being retained proves that all the spouting about Smith being dropped was rubbish, SB obviously wanted MS to get game time!

    • Reply posted by Blunders, today at 17:03

      Blunders replied:
      Well, that is exactly what he said, it was the media that said he was dropped when 'released to play' might have been the appropriate headline. Media headlines are just click bait!!

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 16:41

    That is a blow as he is ideal cover for 2nd and back row. Assume Isiekwe be on bench now. Hopefully same pack starts, in fact I'd be happy with same 15/23.
    Just get subs on a bit sooner!

    • Reply posted by Lead Belly, today at 16:48

      Lead Belly replied:
      They were going to get hammered anyway lad!

