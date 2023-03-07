Six Nations 2023: England's Courtney Lawes to miss France game with injury
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|Guinness Six Nations - England v France
|Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
|Coverage: Watch on ITV; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; Live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC Two and online.
Vice-captain Courtney Lawes will miss England's Six Nations match against France on Saturday with a shoulder injury.
Lawes made his return off the bench against Wales but has now been hit by another setback.
Meanwhile, fly-half Marcus Smith has been retained in the 27-man squad, with George Ford returning to Sale.
It means Smith is set to feature against the French despite being released from camp last week.
England squad
Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis.
Backs: Henry Arundell, Owen Farrell, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Alex Mitchell, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson.
More to follow.
What 90% of the country wants to see is Smith start. Yes Exeter weren’t the greatest opposition at the weekend but Smith offered absolutely everything Farrell doesnt. Class performance.